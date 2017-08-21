Global Elite Group announces the appointment of Gary Stoner as General Manager of Operations at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Mr. Stoner will oversee all day-to-day security operations including staffing, training and overall security as well as daily assessments, at one of the nation’s major aviation hubs in the U.S., for domestic and international travel. Annual passenger traffic surpasses 21 million travelers and Global Elite Group provides aviation security services to over 20 airlines and over 30 flights a day. Mr. Stoner joined the Global team in June and brings 20-years of experience from the public and private sector. He previously worked as a Special Agent in the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

Mr. Stoner began his career with United State Marine Corps, volunteering for the elite Marine Security Guard program where he provided armed internal security for U.S. Embassies ensuring the protection of all classified material, property and personnel. As Special Agent in the Department of State (DoS), he was responsible for directing all criminal, administrative, background and terrorism related investigations for the U.S. DoS, in multiple countries. He held an advisory position with U.S. Ambassadors and senior military leaders on all local security and terrorism matters.

“One of my most rewarding tours was serving on the personal protective detail for Hamid Karzai, President of Afghanistan, leading a team of 70 American contractors and 170+ Afghan members of the Presidential Protective Service,” states Mr. Stoner.

Global Elite Group is committed to providing innovative aviation security and management services to over 55 domestic and international carriers at 14 airports in the U.S. As a premier provider of AVSEC services, every client is provided with an individualized security program tailored to meet their complex range of needs. “Mr. Stoner brings years of communications, security skills and distinguished strengths to this position. Global partners will benefit greatly from his approach and initiatives to keep the airlines secure and on-time, and the flying public safe,” comments William McGuire, President and CEO of Global Elite Group.

