$848 Million in Trades Processed During Apiary Fund Traders Summit

A group of more than 120 traders from around the world processed more than $848 million in currency trades during the four-day Apiary Fund Traders Summit in Salt Lake City. Apiary Fund also announced it was in the early completion stages of a mobile trading app for traders to buy and sell from their mobile devices.

Using active trading accounts given by Apiary Fund for the Summit, traders began live trading each morning, shared trading strategies and developed new techniques from professional instructors and risk managers. As a group, the accounts of all traders were 65 – 70 percent profitable.

In addition to the eight-different short or long-term strategies, the traders could use taught by instructors, the traders themselves developed their own strategies and tried and tested them on simulated accounts.

“By the time the Summit ended, the traders processed a lot of trades,” said Shawn Lucas, Apiary Fund founder and CEO. “The whole idea is to teach and share trading ideas and methods that keep trades going. Traders leave with a bunch of new strategies that will help them continue to be profitable and can help them build their wealth.”

The Traders Summit emphasizes trading throughout, but the personal wealth building possibilities become a part of the discussion.

“Wealth building techniques are not our business,” said Lucas. “But the discussion is a good one for our participants. As a group, we talked about long-term strategies for wealth building. The trading abilities and expertize they develop can help them in wealth building activities."

The $848 million in currency trades the traders processed all occurred via the Internet at the location of the Summit using the apiary Fund trading platform. The active accounts each trader received for the Summit stays theirs for use in continued trading from their home locations.

The Traders Summit is a culmination of all the training, practice and actual trading they conduct using the Apiary Fund program and platform to increase their money management skills. “It is great to see people bring their learning to Summit where they see it in practice as we execute trades throughout the day,” said Lucas.

Lucas announced to traders a mobile app, that will allow them to buy and sell trades from their mobile devices, would be available in a few months. “Our traders expect and need their platforms to remain at the cutting-edge of technology,” said Lucas. “We are doing that by moving our platform from the computer to the cloud, which will allow traders to utilize the system from anywhere and from their mobile devices for simple trades. Moving to the cloud will provide more stability, increase execution times and help make the entire platform faster.”

