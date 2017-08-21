Quick Stop Cannabis Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon If you are looking for a user-friendly, convenient online ordering experience, and a clean store that represents the values of honest hard work, Quick Stop Cannabis is for you.

Locally owned and operated, Quick Stop Cannabis, a recreational cannabis store in Eugene, Oregon, providing quick and convenient access to legal marijuana is pleased to announce the launch of its new website (https://www.quickstopcannabis.com/).

“We are offering a store that represents the average person,” says store owner, Noel Roberts. “If you are looking for a user-friendly, convenient online ordering experience, and a clean store that represents the values of honest hard work, Quick Stop Cannabis is for you.”

Customers appreciate that Quick Stop provides an experience that appeals to a diverse clientele, while offering speed and convenience. “Wow, I can bring my mother into this store,” remarks a Quick Stop customer. “I love how fast you guys are!”

Quick Stop prides itself on convenience while providing friendly customer service and the highest quality cannabis at a fair price. Customers can use the in-store express lane, pre-order online for easy pickup, or have their favorite products delivered.

“Quick Stop Cannabis is where quality and convenience come together at a great price,” adds Roberts. “We provide high-quality cannabis at a fair price, with friendly and personalized customer service. But if we had to break it down to one word: Convenience.”

Website Features

Quick Stop’s new website extends the convenience of the in-store experience that customers have quickly grown to rely on and appreciate. The site’s new features include:

User-Friendly Design: Built with desktop and mobile users in mind, the website offers a consistent user-friendly experience across devices. Customers can easily browse the website, blog, and menu from any device.

Convenient Online Ordering: The new website provides online pre-ordering for customers who appreciate the ability to get in and out of the store fast. Customers can easily browse the diverse menu of high-quality cannabis products, pick their desired product, and check out quickly and conveniently.

Location

Quick Stop Cannabis

1681 W 7th Ave

Eugene, Oregon 97402

5413936857

Email: info(at)quickstopcannabis(dot)com

Website: https://www.quickstopcannabis.com/

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/tUSwf1A4UUF2

Hours of Operation

Sunday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Monday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Tuesday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am - 10:00 pm

About Quick Stop Cannabis

Quick Stop Cannabis, the premier “cannabis store” in Eugene, was founded to make buying adult-use recreational marijuana as simple and convenient as possible. Combining quick, efficient and friendly customer service; clean, clearly labeled grab-and-go products; and a seamless in-and-out experience, Quick Stop is the ideal store for cannabis enthusiasts who use cannabis as part of a healthy, active and fun lifestyle. Quick Stop’s menu features a diverse menu of high-quality cannabis products at affordable prices, including a wide range of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles and topicals.