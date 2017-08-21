In response to the ever-increasing demand from our clients and channel partners for solutions that span across physical and virtualized data center environments, we continue to bolster our in-house capabilities

COLOTRAQ, the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for data center infrastructure services, announces that Paul DeVries has joined the team as the Director of Cloud and Cybersecurity Program Management. Previously, Paul was a principal at CIO3, a strategic partner of COLOTRAQ, delivering an enterprise cybersecurity planning service. Paul brings with him over 25 years of experience from a wide array of roles within Finance and IT disciplines.

Paul’s experience has been primarily focused on the pharmaceutical and financial services industries, often providing leadership at a global level. At Roche Pharmaceuticals, he led the global (80 countries) management of projects, services, and vendors for the drug development group’s learning management systems. Paul noted, “One of the challenges in managing global functions is to efficiently procure solutions that serve all customers. With its global network of providers COLOTRAQ can quickly find these solutions for our data center infrastructure clients.”

Having started his career as an auditor at KPMG, Paul has a deep understanding and appreciation of COLOTRAQ’s unique cybersecurity assessment and audit offering. “Imagine having the ability to have real time, ANY time cybersecurity audit results," Paul notes, “This provides our clients the quickest path to understand and continuously improve their IT environment and cybersecurity position.”

“In response to the ever-increasing demand from our clients and channel partners for solutions that span across physical and virtualized data center environments, we continue to bolster these in-house capabilities in order to handle complex multi-platform projects. We are very excited to have found yet another enterprise CIO level team member with Paul’s pedigree to take on this role,” said Dany Bouchedid, Founder & CEO of COLOTRAQ.

Paul noted, “The possibilities here at COLOTRAQ are enormous! I look forward to leveraging my wide-ranging experience with COLOTRAQ’s proven business model for the mutual benefit of our clients, vendors and partners.”

About COLOTRAQ

COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, COLOTRAQ has been helping find data center infrastructure solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. COLOTRAQ can instantly match customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of data center space along with managed hosting, cloud-based infrastructure and network services.