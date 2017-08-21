Daily Brain Booster Announces Upcoming Promotion

“The response to our product in the first year has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Moore.

The memory-enhancing Daily Brain Booster beverage announced it will run a promotion through its website, offering 5 percent off on a three-bottle pack, as well as 20 percent off 12-packs.

This unique product is now available through large online retailers like Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com, Go4ItNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com, Jet.com and more. The company has pursued an aggressive sales strategy involving both online retail and brick and mortar stores since its founding in December 2016. Now Daily Brain Booster can be found in locations throughout the country, offering amazing benefits for anyone who has suffered the difficulties associated with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We want to reward our loyal customers through this promotion,” said Shawn Moore, M.D., founder and creator of Daily Brain Booster. “This is also a great time to reach out to potential customers by providing them with a bit of an incentive to try Daily Brain Booster. Anyone looking to sharpen their cognition and beat the effects of aging will be impressed with the benefits of our product. It’s completely natural and 100 percent effective.”

Through years of research, Dr. Moore, a neurosurgeon, developed the formula for Daily Brain Booster. It focuses on four areas that affect memory loss by boosting antioxidant levels, strengthening blood flow to the brain, increasing neurotransmitters involved in creating memories and improving neuronal metabolism. By doing all this, the product sets itself apart from all others on the market as a proven, natural way to fight memory loss and boost cognition.

In addition, Daily Brain Booster is heat pasteurized and contains no artificial preservatives—a healthy alternative to the typical energy drink. The beverage is available in Chocolate Raspberry, Citrus Mango and Coffee flavors.

“The response to our product in the first year has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Moore. “Offering this discount on our products is our way of thanking our customers and hopefully attracting some new ones along the way. We hope to see more people giving Daily Brain Booster a shot for a couple weeks—we can promise it will be worthwhile.”

For more information about Daily Brain Booster, visit http://www.dailybrainbooster.com.