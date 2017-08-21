Protect My Car: #663 on Inc. 5000! Barbie Vandenheuvel, Protect My Car's COO, commented: We are very honored to be a part of the “Inc. 5000,” as it validates the trust that our customers across the country place in us each day.

Nationwide extended warranty leader Protect My Car is proud to announce that it has been ranked #663 by Inc. Magazine on its “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. During the three-year period ending on December 31, 2016, Protect My Car grew by 688 percent and added dozens of full-time employees.

In addition, Protect My Car was ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 10th fastest-growing insurance company in the country, as well as the 7th fastest-growing company across all industries in the Tampa Metro Area.

Published annually, the “Inc. 5000” is the most prestigious honor that a growing private company can receive. The coveted designation, which has previously been awarded to global brand and segment leaders like Microsoft and Under Armour, celebrates visionary organizations across all industries that create value and jobs, and achieve significantly above-market results.

Protect My Car’s COO, Barbie Vandenheuvel, commented: “We are very honored to be a part of the “Inc. 5000,” as it validates the trust that our customers across the country place in us each day. And just as importantly, it recognizes the dedication and commitment of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure that we are always raising the bar in terms of growth, performance and results.”

More information on Protect My Car is available at https://www.protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired, or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years, or with more than 150,000 miles, can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days of purchasing their policy and receive a full refund of their down payment.

In addition, Protect My Car has recently introduced an auto and home insurance agency that provides consumers, in several states, with free, fast and no-obligation quotes from some of the nation’s largest carriers.