Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) Kickoff for Kids Fundraiser is helping to make miracles happen at Children’s Hospital Colorado, one dollar at a time.

August 18 through September 16, 2017, all 28 PSCU locations along the Front Range will be raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network benefitting Children’s Hospital Colorado.

PSCU branches will be representing their support for the kids within the communities they serve, displaying a paper football icon for each dollar donated by members or anyone who visits a branch. In addition, each paper football icon will be included in a giveaway for a chance to win two FREE tickets to a Denver Broncos game!*

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS

All it takes is a single dollar to help make a miracle. PSCU, along with Credit Unions for Kids, is dedicated to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Just a dollar can make a big difference for a sick kid at Children’s Hospital Colorado:



Wee Pee sized diapers for babies weighing less than 800 grams cost $0.41

Preemie sized diapers for babies weighing up to four pounds cost $0.50

Size 1 blood pressure cuffs for the smallest child patients cost $1.08

Baby blankets in the Neonatal and Infant Critical Care Unit cost $4.00

About Public Service Credit Union (http://pscu.org)

Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) has been safe, secure, and insured for the past 79 years. Today, PSCU holds assets in excess of $2 billion and has more than 200,000 members. PSCU provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile banking options. Members can access their accounts and conduct transactions at PSCU’s 28 branches, and at over 200 shared branch locations throughout Colorado. In addition, through the credit union’s partnership with the CO-OP network, members have surcharge-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs across the country.

About Credit Unions for Kids (http://cu4kids.org)

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America’s credit unions raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1996, the credit union community has donated more than $150 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States. The funds raised help support research, facilities, equipment, patient services, uncompensated care and health education programs benefiting 10 million children annually.

*No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter to win, visit PSCU Disclosures (pscu.org/disclosures/) for full details.