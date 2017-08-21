Schaumburg Divorce Attorney Jonathan Anderson The Leading Lawyers Network has recognized firm owner Jonathan G. Anderson as one of its 2017 Leading Lawyers for Illinois.

The family law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C., announces that the Leading Lawyers Network has recognized firm owner Jonathan G. Anderson as one of its 2017 Leading Lawyers for Illinois. Senior Associate Attorney Robert J. Boszko was also named a 2017 Emerging Lawyer.

The Leading Lawyers Network annually honors the top attorneys by state and practice area, based on peer nominations and independent evaluations. A Leading Lawyer can be of any age or experience, while Emerging Lawyers are those who are 40 or younger or have practiced for 10 years or less. The organization is highly selective in awarding each distinction. Less than five percent of the attorneys in each state are named Leading Lawyers, and less than two percent are named Emerging Lawyers. Leading Lawyers is a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company.

Attorney Jonathan G. Anderson founded Anderson & Associates, P.C., as a general civil practice law firm in Schaumburg, Illinois, and has expanded to several locations in the Chicago area. He has focused on divorce and family law during his career of more than 30 years. He now concentrates on complex divorce cases that involve high-value assets and net worth; pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreement enforcement; and the allocation of parental responsibilities.

Anderson received his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida in 1980. He is a member of the family law committees for the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Northwest Suburban Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association and Chicago Bar Association.

Schaumburg attorney Robert J. Boszko joined Anderson & Associates, P.C., as a law clerk in 2002. He was hired as an associate attorney in 2004, after receiving his juris doctor from Loyola University of Chicago. He focuses his practice on divorce, family law, estate planning and real estate transactions.

Boszko is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Northwest Suburban Bar Association and Cook County Bar Association. He is particularly active with the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, serving on its Board of Governors and co-chairing its Young Lawyers Committee.

