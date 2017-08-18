This week Inc. magazine released their 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, the nation’s most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Aladtec, Inc. moved up 20 spots, moving from No. 2917 last year to No. 2897 this year. The company ranked No. 3197 in 2015. Only one in five businesses on the list achieve the accolade of appearing on the list three times.

The annual list highlights the most successful independent small businesses based on growth. Previous companies who are now household names first appeared as honorees on Inc. 5000 - including Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others. Ranking number one this year is San Francisco based Skillz - a popular mobile-gaming platform.

Aladtec was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin. They provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software solutions to over 1,900 organizations primarily within the Public Safety Sector. Nearly 120,000 people use the system and a half-billion hours have been scheduled using Aladtec.

"We are extremely honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row,” states Aladtec Founder, and President, David Feyereisen. “But we don't seek growth just for the sake of growth. We strive to provide the hometown heroes in Public Safety with the finest workforce management solution money can buy, at a price any department can afford. Our staff is dedicated to that goal and our continued growth is a result of that dedication.”

The companies on the Inc. 5000 list collectively generated 619,631 jobs over the past three years. Complete results, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Link to Aladtec’s profile page on Inc.com: http://www.inc.com/profile/aladtec

About Aladtec: Aladtec is an online employee scheduling and workforce management software company who proudly serves over 1,900 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about Aladtec’s affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Aladtec, Inc.

387 Arrow Court

River Falls, WI 54022

(888) 749-5550 Toll-Free

(715) 690-2300 Phone

(801) 406-5550 Fax

mellissa(at)aladtec(dot)com

info(at)aladtec(dot)com http://www.aladtec.com