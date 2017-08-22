Visit Somfy at Booth #3815 “We’re excited to show the CEDIA market how Somfy powers smart living, inside and out.”

Somfy Systems, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior and exterior window coverings, will showcase innovative solutions at CEDIA Expo 2017 to integrate motorized window coverings and offer end users the best smart home experience. While Somfy has powered exterior products for 45 years, 2017 is the first year Somfy will display them at Booth #3815.

A 16 foot tower allows integrators to discover the power of Somfy and see how easy it is to add motorized blinds, shades, draperies, awnings, shutters, screens and pergolas to their offer regardless of brand or technology. Motorized window coverings elevate the experience consumers have with home automation systems by increasing privacy, saving energy and creating better exterior spaces. Flexible control options allow users to take advantage of timers, remotes, weather sensors, an app for smartphones and tablets, and even voice commands to control Somfy-powered applications.

In addition to displaying these applications, Somfy is exhibiting several exciting integration solutions, including the Somfy Connect™ Universal Automation Interface (UAI) Plus and the updated myLink™. Both reflect Somfy’s continued commitment to offering flexible integration options to work with any home automation system.

These integration devices make it possible to integrate Somfy motors over IP, whether working with Radio Technology Somfy® (RTS) or Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) motors. The myLink™ and its SDN counterpart, the Somfy Connect™ UAI Plus, add a standardized approach to Somfy integration. Both offer new IP solutions, openness through drivers and the Somfy Synergy™ API, and consistency for integrators from project to project.

Integrators stopping by Somfy’s booth will discover an integrator configurator to help identify the right device for every job. Explore Somfy’s wide network of fabricators with an interactive digital fabricator map and immediately identify partners that can fabricate the motorized product for any job with any specification.

“We’re excited to show the CEDIA market how Somfy powers smart living, inside and out,” said Tom Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of Somfy North America. “Somfy’s customized options fit every project, creating high profit potential for integrators.”

Integrators can also attend the course, “Somfy Simplifies Shade Connectivity,” on September 8 at 10:30 a.m. to discover the wide range of interior and exterior products and learn more about Somfy’s flexible integration options. Click here to register.

Visit the Somfy booth (#3815) at CEDIA 2017 in San Diego, California to learn about our solutions.

About Somfy Systems, Inc.

Somfy, the global leader in the manufacturing of strong, quiet motors with electronic and app controls for both interior and exterior window coverings, has North American headquarters located in Dayton, NJ. Over 270 million users worldwide enjoy the more than 150 million motors produced by Somfy. During the past 45+ years, Somfy engineers have designed products for both commercial and residential markets to motorize window coverings such as interior shades, wood blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior solar screens and projection screens. Somfy motorization systems are easily integrated with security, HVAC and lighting systems providing total home or building automation. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com