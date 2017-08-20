Law Firm Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes Newest Partners

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) welcomes four additional Partners to the Firm, expanding their high levels of expertise in several practice areas including corporate law, government contracts, intellectual property litigation, oil & gas law, and estate planning. Linda Graham (Fort Collins, CO), Noah Fontanez (Tulsa, OK), Brian Koide (Tysons Corner, VA), and Jeffrey Adhoot (Tysons Corner, VA) all have extensive backgrounds and widely recognized reputations as experts in their corresponding fields:

Linda Graham:

Linda’s legal experience dates back over twenty years weighted with her established Colorado reputation as an exceptional business and estate planning attorney. Prior to joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, Linda worked for a multi-jurisdictional estate planning and business law firm where she supervised and trained attorneys in multitudinous practices. She has represented individuals and corporations in a broad range of transactional and litigative matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig proudly welcomes her expertise to their Fort Collins, Colorado office.

Brian Koide:

Brian has over twenty years of legal experience, a majority of which focused on high-level patent litigation. He has tremendous experience successfully representing clients in complex high-tech, high-stakes patent infringement disputes. His current and former clientele include Alcoa, Avaya, and Bendix. Brian holds a B.S in Engineering from the University of California, San Diego and brings with him exceptional technical acuity as a former aerospace engineer. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to announce his contribution to their Tysons Corner, Virginia litigation office.

Noah Fontanez:

Noah is an accomplished aviation and litigation attorney whose expertise is widely recognized throughout his home-town of Tulsa, Oklahoma and across the United States. Noah holds a uniquely diverse legal background, including noted expertise in aviation matters, business law, estate planning, oil and gas rights, government contracts, and other civil litigation matters. Prior to becoming an attorney, Noah served in the United States Marine Corps as an Air Defense Control Officer, following which he served as an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) military attorney. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig welcomes his capabilities to their Tulsa, Oklahoma office.

Jeffrey Adhoot:

Jeff is a seasoned trial lawyer and has extensive experience litigating high-stakes intellectual property cases. Joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig in May of 2016, Jeff was recently promoted to Partner on recognition of his exceptional litigative contributions to the Firm. His experience includes cases involving a wide range of complex technologies, including software applications, electrical devices, wireless networking systems, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical devices. Prior to becoming an attorney, Jeff was a software engineering consultant. Jeff’s sensible and practical approach to resolving IP disputes makes him a valuable addition to the Dunlap, Bennet & Ludwig team.

