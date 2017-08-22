Wickfire Launches New Lead Capture Technology

Wickfire’s proprietary content and our media buying optimization technology give us a huge advantage which will let us move into this channel quickly, effectively, and at scale.

Wickfire, a digital marketing leader specializing in search engine marketing for online brands, has launched its latest technology, lead capture.

The service, which seeks to connect consumers directly to companies offering products and services they are looking for online, is the company’s fourth business channel. It joins Wickfire’s direct search, The Coupon.Co, and HighlightReviews.com services, all of which leverage the company’s highly effective paid search technology.

Wickfire’s lead capture service is a lead generation channel that will capture and sell leads across the financial, insurance, and home service vertical markets. The first lead capture website is live at USAMortgageHelper.com.

“We're excited to expand our business into the lead capture marketplace,” says Wickfire CEO Chet Hall. “Wickfire’s proprietary content and our media buying optimization technology give us a huge advantage which will let us move into this channel quickly, effectively, and at scale.”

“Our clients will benefit from easier access to customer leads,” Hall continues. “Consumers will benefit from being connected quickly and efficiently with companies that have the products and services they're searching for.”

Lead capture complements the company’s other channels, which help companies ensure that consumers looking for their brand aren’t led to competitors’ sites, capture shoppers motivated by discounts, and reclaim their brand narratives by reaching customers who are comparison shopping.

For more information on this latest service offered by Wickfire, visit Wickfire.com or email affiliates(at)wickfire(dot)com

About Wickfire:

Wickfire is a leading digital marketing agency focused on affiliate search marketing. By working with partners on the pay-for-performance model, Wickfire can deliver cost-effective, high-quality advertising with an added benefit to its partners: they only pay for results. It's a win-win situation where Wickfire succeeds by adding value to a brand's digital marketing efforts.

Wickfire’s HighlightReviews network of review sites now captures customers higher in the funnel by targeting consumers that have not committed to making a purchase. By targeting "best," "review," and comparison terms, these sites reach a larger audience, influence shopper behavior, and generate new customer relationships. Additionally, these vertical-specific sites target both generic and review-oriented search terms used by customers, substantially widening our partners' reach.