Miami Realtors to Exhibit at Colombia’s Largest Real Estate Expo

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) will again promote South Florida’s lifestyle and real estate market at Colombia’s largest property showcase, El XII Gran Salón Inmobiliario – Feria Internacional, on Aug. 24-27 in Bogota, Colombia. MIAMI will make a South Florida market presentation at the 12th annual expo, which is expected to attract 30,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors.

“South America continues to be a major market for Miami real estate,” said Lynda Fernandez, MIAMI’s senior vice president of public relations & international. “South American countries such as Colombia and Chile are increasing their interest in local properties. Exhibiting and presenting at Colombia’s largest showcase will further promote Miami’s global brand and our live, work and play lifestyle.”

Exhibiting at El Gran Salón Inmobiliario

Fernandez will lead the MIAMI exhibit and make a South Florida market presentation. The following MIAMI members will also participate: Jeannette Barnes of WJS Florida Realty in Weston and Darwin Lopez Mendoza of Morgan Realty and Management Services, Inc. in Pembroke Pines.

Exhibiting and presenting at El Gran Salón Inmobiliario is part of MIAMI’s efforts to promote South Florida real estate worldwide. This year, MIAMI has participated and/or exhibited in France, Serbia, Spain and Chile. MIAMI will also market South Florida at Cityscape Global on Sept. 11-13 in Dubai and at the Salon National de L’Immobilier in October in Paris. MIAMI will also market South Florida at the Global Real Estate Pavilion at the 2017 National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo this November in Chicago.

MIAMI promotes Miami real estate at these conferences and provides brokers and Realtors reference materials with important South Florida market facts to help them better serve their clients.

Colombia: A Major Market for Miami Real Estate

Miami-Dade County has the largest concentration of Colombian natives in the country, with 114,701 living in the area, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. Broward County (66,517) and Palm Beach County (22,980) rank third and fifth, respectively.

Colombian home buyers tied with Brazil in purchasing the third-most Miami real estate among foreign countries, according to the 2016 Profile of International Homebuyers of MIAMI Association of RELATORS® Members. Colombia registered 10 percent of all foreign South Florida transactions, according to the survey conducted by MIAMI and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Only Venezuelan (15 percent) and Argentinian (11 percent) buyers purchased more.

Colombian clients have increased their Miami purchases since 2011. Colombian home buyer transactions comprised 8 percent of all South Florida foreign transactions from 2011 to 2014 before increasing to 10 percent in 2015 and 2016.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 163 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com