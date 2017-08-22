With markets shifting, regulations changing and competition increasing, there has never been a more critical time for refining and petrochemical companies to be focused on Operational Excellence. Mangan Software Solutions SLM™ v2 has all the tools needed to improve operational excellence while managing key aspects of business improvement and operational initiatives.

MSS is proud to sponsor the 2017 Operational Excellence in Refining & Petrochemical’s summit joining over 150 Operations Leaders in Houston. Taking place September 18-20, this year’s event will shows how to simultaneously optimize safety, sustainability and productivity within organizations and drive true business performance excellence.

As a sponsor for the Conference, MSS Global Safety Consultant David Hansen will be speaking on Process and Functional Safety Lessons learned. In addition, MSS will feature demos of the SLM™ v2 software and be on hand for any information requested by attendees.

ABOUT Mangan Software Solutions: MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS’ engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems, and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM v2 platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions. For further information, visit ManganSoftware.com.