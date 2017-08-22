Mestel & Company Promotes Mary Rosenfeld D’Eramo to VP of Operations

Mestel & Company (“Mestel”), a leading national attorney placement and strategic consulting firm established in 1987, announces the promotion of Mary Rosenfeld D’Eramo to Vice President of Operations. Mary is based in the company’s Boston office and will report to Joan Davison, CEO and President of HCMC Legal, Inc. (“HCMC”), the parent company of Mestel & Company and Hire Counsel.

Mary joined Mestel & Company in 2008 and since then, she has taken on increasing levels of responsibility and management within the organization, expanding her working knowledge of all aspects of the attorney placement business. As Vice President of Operations, Mary will manage Mestel’s national team of legal recruiters and researchers as well as oversee its operations. Additionally, she will work with Joan Davison to plan, develop, and execute the company’s growth strategy and vision. Mary will continue to provide legal recruiting services to Mestel’s law firm and corporate clients in the New England market.

Before joining Mestel, Mary practiced law as a civil litigation attorney, including at the Boston office of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP, where she specialized in construction litigation. Mary earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from Colby College.

“I am honored to move into this leadership position at Mestel, which has been home to me for the past nine years of my career,” said Mary Rosenfeld D’Eramo. “Mestel’s commitment to excellent service, forward-looking vision, and collaborative culture motivate me and make me proud to be part of the company. I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to help take Mestel to the next level.”

“Mary and her team continue to play an invaluable role during a period of significant growth at HCMC,” said Joan Davison, CEO and President of HCMC. “Mary’s deep understanding of the attorney placement business and legal job market, strong commitment to her team’s success, and enthusiasm are aligned with the company’s core values and will drive HCMC forward, which will in turn bring added value to the national legal community that we serve.”

About Mestel & Company (an HCMC Legal Company)

