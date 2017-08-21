YASH Technologies, a global leader in SAP® SuccessFactors® solution deployments and support, announced that SAP has qualified its rapid-deployment solution. As customers across industries seek to fuel transformation and innovation of their Global HR function, YASH’s rapid-deployment solution will help unleash the power of SAP SuccessFactors software for its global clients, while enabling quick and affordable adoption.

“YASH has been in the forefront of helping its clients manage their critical human capital function efficiently. Combining our broad HCM domain knowledge with the in-depth capabilities of SAP SuccessFactors software, we have been helping customers drive HR transformation,” said Raj Jogam, Director, SAP HCM & SF Practice, YASH Technologies. He added, “The robust YASH solution will help accelerate time to value and reduce costs while allowing deployment flexibility. Clients will be able to leverage their existing on premise HR technology investments and combine them with YASH software for a smart hybrid solution.”

The YASH solution incorporates pre-configured content for SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite based on well-defined options and best practices, as well as tailored HR line-of-business processes and methods. Built-in data migration templates, pre-defined test scripts, and training accelerators help speed up the deployment process and reduce the cost of implementation. In addition to SAP Activate methodology, YASH’s specialists leverage POC (proof of concepts) and sprint cycles for quick wins and return on investment (ROI).

YASH worked closely with the SAP SuccessFactors team recently to win a bid from American Railcar Industries (ARI), a prominent North American designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. YASH’s thorough understanding of the HCM domain, flexible approach and a cost-effective offshore/on-site rapid-deployment model, were the principal factors behind ARI’s decision to choose YASH as its implementation partner.

Ryan Olsen, Talent Acquisition Manager, American Railcar Industries, Inc., said, "YASH helped American Railcar launch SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals at very short notice, and we successfully launched the component through YASH’s rapid-deployment offering in roughly two months. We met our deadline and had all employees’ total goals and appraisals on schedule. YASH also supported our implementation of functionality for applicant tracking and succession planning. They fulfilled our expectations while using the rapid-deployment solution."

YASH is one of the largest SAP system integrators with dedicated HR transformation specialists who arm clients with strategic advisory, implementation, integration and management services for SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite. YASH’s holistic approach leverages best-in-class assets and methodologies ensuring tight integration to other HR applications, non-HR applications and third-party systems for transforming each client’s HR function.

For more information about YASH Technologies, please visit http://www.yash.com/sap or email info(at)yash.com.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive IT Business Transformation. As a leading technology service and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, the company leverages technology and flexible business models to enable innovation and business value throughout its customer’s enterprise. YASH customer-centric engagement and managed services delivery framework integrates domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and solution offerings to provision application, infrastructure and end-user focused Right-Sourcing services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is a SEI CMMI (Level 3) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization.

