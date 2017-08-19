Nashville, Tennessee (PRWEB) August 19, 2017
Nashville's premier science center will host a giant science, technology, and music festival this weekend with 80 different hands-on science, technology, and art exhibitor booths from across the U.S., a concert stage with live music and entertainment, and a host of science notables scheduled to speak about space, astronomy and past, current, and future eclipses. The outdoor festival has no cost.
SPEAKERS: Dr. Bernard Foing, Chief Scientist of the European Space Agency; Dr. Jody Singer, Deputy Director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; Captain Robert Lee “Hoot” Gibson, NASA Astronaut; Dr. Jason Rhodes Astrophysicist & Principal Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab; Dr. Alina Rhodes Astrophysicist & Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab; Artemis Westenberg President and Co-Founder of Explore Mars; Alice Hoffman, President of the National Space Society and Program Manager for Enterprise Space; Liz Kennick, Teachers in Space
EXHIBITORS & THEIR ACTIVITIES:
Meet a Real NASA Astronaut!
By NASA Space Launch System
Be a Martian Scientist & Dig for Life in "Martian" Dirt
By Explore Mars
STRATOSPHERIC GLIDER: Climb Inside thePerian 2 Cockpit Mockup!
Teachers In Space
SPACE FASHION: Design a Space Suit for theFinal Frontier
Teachers In Space
How to get your experiments aboard the International Space Station
Teachers In Space
Launch a High Altitude Ballon Experiment!
HAB Lab
Program it! Biotech it! Game it!
Tennessee Tech STEM Bus
Tennessee Tech University's College of Engineering
Turn Over a New Leaf
NISSAN
Meet, Play with, & Program Robots
Southecare Robotics
Learn to Radio an Astronaut in Space!
American Radio Relay League Amateur Radio Operations
Tinker, Test, and Transform
Make Nashville
Meet Your Favorite Super Hero!
CosPlay Collective
Tesla & the Future of Cars
Tesla Motors
Tech of Tomorrow Hands-On Activity Tent
Adventure Science Center
Discover the Science of Design!
Roominate
See the Sun through Cutting-Edge Solar Telescopes
CELESTRON
Design Your Own Video Game!
Anomaly Studios, LLC
Go Green on the Urban Green Lab Bus
Urban Green Lab
Reverse an Image with Water Lenses
Lake Love
YARN ART: Create a Constellation!
Turnip Green Creative Reuse
Do You Have a Super-Human Heart?
Project Heart: Keep Your Beat
Dive In to Clean Water Power
Cumberland River Compact
Grow a Green Thumb!
Harpeth River Watershed Association
Be a Water Detective
Nashville Clean Water Project
Archery: Try and Shoot for the Stars!
Aim High
Bio World Hands-on Activity Tent
Adventure Science Center
Bio World Science Live! Shows and Demonstrations
Adventure Science Center demo stage
COMPOST THAT! Conservation Tips and Talkin' Trash
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Explore the Hands-On Sound Garden!
Frame Drum Wisdom
Wacky Weather Experiments
NOAA/National Weather Service
Be a Solar Eclipse Citizen Scientist on
August 21
TWRA: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Design Your Own Space Mission Patch!
NASA Space Artist, Tim Gagnon
Test the Power of the 3D Pen!
STUDIO NPL
Learn Super-Hero Illustration with Dweeby Damsels
Dweeby Damsels
Fanfiction, Face-Painting, & Win a Prize!
Mikayla Tyler, Author, Facepainting
Experiment with the Power of a Solar Projector!
THIRD CONTACT
Color the Moon & Meet Terry Maggert!
Terry Maggert, Fantasy Author
Create Solar Eclipse Scribble Art with Scribfolio®
Scribfolio®
THE JUPITER CHRONICLES: Meet the
Author, His Steam Canon, & the Game
Leonardo Ramirez, Kids SciFi Author
Design & Decorate Your Own Eclipse Shirt &Eclipse Glasses
Toasted Ice
OLD-SCHOOL TOY FUN: Come Play With theToys of Your Childhood
Hudson Classic Hobbies
Create a Galaxy Pinwheel & Meet the Authorof the Dawn Hyper Drive Series
Sharilyn Grayson, SciFi Author
Sci Fi Science Live! Shows & Demonstrations
Adventure Science Center demo stage
Sci Fi Hands-On Science Activities
Adventure Science Center
VIRTUAL-LY AWESOME: Test Drive the Latest in Virtual Reality Technology!
BlackBox Simulations
Super-Charge Your Sci Fi Illustration Skills
Craig Skaggs, Sci Fi Illustrator
Explore the Fantastic Physics of Weather with Dr. Fred!
Dr. Fred Bortz, Physicist & Acclaimed Children's ScienceAuthor
Play, Design, and Build with Legos!
Tennessee Valley Lego Club
SPUR CRITICAL THINKING POWER: Design Your Own Family-Style Dungeons & Dragons Game!
Nashville Dungeon Delvers
Discover Sparkly Scienc Fun with The Fabulous Glitter Girl!
The Fabulous Glitter Girl
GHOSTBUSTERS: Photo & Slime Op with the World's Best Ghoul-Getters
Tennessee Ghostbusters
Physic Secrets To Set Your Dance Moves onFire!
Hermitage Dance Academy
COSMIC CROCHET: Learn How to Make Out- Of-This-World Hats, Scarves, & Pouches
Hal's Handmade Pouches
Did You Know Bowls Can Sing? Learn the Ancient Secret
KaiLani Harmonics
Music City Science Live! Shows & Demonstrations
Adventure Science Center demo stage
Music City Hands-On Activity Tent
Adventure Science Center
SONIC ARCHITECTURE: Come Play Drums from Around the World
Bill and Mary Buchen, Sonic Architecture
Discover a World of Wonder with Parnassus Books Storytelling
Parnassus Books On Wheels
Learn the Science of Singing Like a Superstar
Singing Success
Make Flying Saucer Art
Firstlight Art Academy
Be a DIY DaVinci: Learn to Turn Discarded Wood Furniture into Art
Peace Love Barnwood
DRAGON HORN: Make a Real "Dragon Horn" to Frighten the Sun-Eating Dragon Away
BOOMWHACKER JAM: Grab a Boomwhacker & Join the Hourly Music Jam
Make Music Nashville and KIDSVILLE
Explore the Musical Petting Zoo!
World Music Nashville
Rock Out on a Variety of Guitars and Learn Some Cords
Guitar Center
ECLIPSE ART: Make a Water Color Galaxy or Your Own Eclipse Postcard
Watercolor Postcards
Journey To Space Science Live! Shows & Demonstrations
Adventure Science Center demo stage
Journey to Space Hands-On Activity Tent
Adventure Science Center
Eclipse Your Slime and Silly Puddy!
Mr. Bond and the Science Guys
Cool, Hands-On Science Activities!
Discovery Education
Explore a Mock Flight Simulator
SkyWeb Aviation
Learn How to Make Out-Of-This-World Eclipse Observations
Enterprise in Space
See How Craters are Formed!
Cookie Craters
Get Your Eye on the Sky with Middle
Tennessee's Premier Astronomy Club
BSAS: Barnard Seyfert Astronomical Society
Explore Math In Motion with the Experts
Nashville Math In Motion
Discover the Cosmos with Bill Nye's Planetary Science Institute
Planetary Science Institute
PERFORMERS:
Abbey Burke & the Soul Catchers, Nashville favorite; Second Planet, popular teen band; Sprocket Improv, laughs, gaffs & audience participation; Fairground Saints, country music; Nuclear Bubble Wrap, Live Music Performance; Jason Michaels, Magician and Illusionist;
Roger Day, Kids’ Singer and Entertainer; Bicho Brothers, Live Music Performance; Lucky Diaz, Live Music Performance; Jam Tech, Live Music Performance; Foot Pound Force, Live Music Performance
About Adventure Science Center
For more than 70 years, Adventure Science Center has been bringing science to life for students, teachers and families in Middle Tennessee and across the U.S. The Science Center offers engaging learning experiences and science fun through hands-on, interactive exhibits; innovative programs; and fulldome productions in state-of-the-art Sudekum Planetarium. Adventure Science Center strives to open every mind to the wonders of science and technology, fostering a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.
Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. in Nashville.
For more information about ASC, visit http://www.adventuresci.org or call Alexis McCoy, Director of Marketing and Communications, at (615) 669-5094.