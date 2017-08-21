Training Orchestra named a Top 20 Company by Training Industry

Recognition in the Training Delivery category

New York, NY (PRWEB)

Training Orchestra, a leading Training Resource Management System (TRMS), has been added to the 2017 Top 20 Training Delivery Companies List by Training Industry. Training Industry is the leading global resource for training professionals responsible for improving business performance.

“Learning organizations invest heavily in instructor-led training to increase business performance yet they often don’t have the back-office tools in place to run a smooth and cost-effective operation. It is a great honor that Training Industry recognizes our unique training management system as a top solution for effective ILT delivery; virtual or face-to-face. We are excited to receive this recognition and could not be more proud!” said Stéphane Pineau, CEO of Training Orchestra.

“The Top 20 Training Delivery Companies List includes companies with robust virtual and digital training delivery platforms that enable organizations to provide dynamic, trackable and interactive content to employees at their point of need,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “This list features a number of tenured training delivery experts and many emerging players in this ever-evolving market.”

