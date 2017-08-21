APT Presents at La-Z-Boy International Summit 2017

Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) today announced that Aaron Fidler, SVP, presented during the La-Z-Boy International Summit 2017, which took place in Port Douglas, Australia from August 8-12.

The theme of the event was “Beyond the Comfort Zone,” and it featured programming addressing the importance of retailers pushing beyond their comfort zones to innovate and try new strategies as the retail environment grows increasingly competitive.

In his presentation, Fidler addressed how retailers can leverage business experimentation as they innovate, to refine strategies across the business and develop a competitive advantage. This approach involves using test vs. control analysis to measure the impact of a business action – such as a change in assortment, pricing or marketing – on a smaller scale, before applying it more broadly.

“As retailers think about pushing beyond their comfort zones and developing new strategies, it will be critical that they establish rigorous testing processes to understand which new ideas are the winners,” said Fidler. “Business experimentation empowers organizations to quickly and accurately understand how new initiatives impact the bottom line, and from there, make more informed strategic decisions.”

Fidler has been at APT for over 11 years and has extensive experience applying Test & Learn® across various industries and functional areas. He has worked with leading global corporations to enhance their business strategies through analytics.

