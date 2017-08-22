VividCortex gives us deep visibility into particular queries and functions — it's become part of our ongoing development process to use VividCortex to make sure bad queries don’t creep into the database and slow down service to our customers.

VividCortex, the leader in database performance management, today announced expanded capabilities that provide MongoDB users greater insight into their MongoDB workload and query performance, resulting in faster issue resolution and better application performance, reliability, and uptime. VividCortex's new MongoDB best practice guidance and index analysis help engineering teams avoid common pitfalls in performance and scalability; and automated configuration security checks proactively help reduce the risk of cyberattacks targeting the database. VividCortex is leading the charge in empowering businesses who need a powerful, efficient way to monitor performance and get the most from their MongoDB systems.

“Our enhanced support for MongoDB shows our commitment to providing the best performance management solutions for the most popular databases,” said Baron Schwartz, founder and CEO of VividCortex. “We’re helping businesses adopt and transition to MongoDB by helping engineering teams quickly learn its behavior and, with our new features, apply best practices automatically and consistently. Teams use VividCortex to drill down and solve problems before applications go into production, understand and track metrics that matter most, and address security vulnerabilities they may not even know exist.”

“Our MongoDB database was operating in ways that didn’t make sense to us. We weren’t able to track down seemingly random events, fix problems, and move forward – the built-in monitoring was too generic,” said Charles Rice, Gametime's Vice President of Engineering. “VividCortex gives us deep visibility into particular queries and functions — it's become part of our ongoing development process to use VividCortex to make sure bad queries don’t creep into the database and slow down service to our customers. It's helped us right-size, quickly paying for itself by demonstrating to us that we could cut our server cluster in half and, at the same time, make our database run faster.”

Vladimir Li, Platform Engineering Manager at 500px, said, "As soon as I turned on VividCortex, I was able to clearly identify a list of suboptimal queries that suffered from lack of indexes. It helped me put together a plan for correcting those problems. The easy availability of this information made the process of discovering these performance issues much faster and more streamlined than it would have been otherwise. After implementing the fixes, I was able to see the effect of my changes in near real-time.”

VividCortex has offered support for MongoDB since 2015. The new release provides the most comprehensive and simplest way for MongoDB users to optimize database performance with new and innovative capabilities that include:



Complete Database Visibility:

VividCortex is the first and only solution to provide complete visibility into the execution and performance of all MongoDB queries and index usage in microsecond resolution with minimal impact to database performance and no need to enable query logging. Using automated profiling as well as intuitive dashboards and visualizations, teams can track latency, throughput, errors, and more, across their entire MongoDB ecosystem, instead of spending hours analyzing MongoDB query logs or manually executing and testing queries.

Best Practice Guidance:

VividCortex reviews the settings in the operating system, database instances, and replica sets and identifies inconsistencies with MongoDB best practices. Best practice guidance helps users identify which metrics are important to track and how to evaluate them, as well as troubleshoot common problems unique to MongoDB.

Automated Configuration Security Checks:

Designed to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks that take advantage of misconfigurations in MongoDB deployments, VividCortex continuously evaluates configurations to identify vulnerabilities and provides ongoing compliance status updates.

