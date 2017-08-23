The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is pleased to announce that attorney Alfonso Kennard, Jr of Houston TX has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 5000 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experience colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum must have acted as principal counsel in at least once case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more.

Members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum must be Life Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case which has resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict, award or settlement. Mr. Kennard has been approved for membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Alfonso Kennard, Jr is a graduate of Notre Dame and St. Mary's University School of Law.