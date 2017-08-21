Portfolium Enables Assessment Without Boundaries

Portfolium's software is inviting everyone to join in the culture of assessment by making it easier than ever!

Portfolium has announced the launch of next-generation software for easily assessing and reporting student learning outcomes in support of both academic accreditation and validation of co-curricular learning. The new platform boasts radical ease-of-use for administrators and faculty, and also helps students retain and showcase validated competencies in lifelong portfolios at no cost.

Portfolium Assessment integrates with any *LTI ® based LMS including Blackboard, Canvas by Instructure, Brightspace by Desire to Learn, and Moodle, but can also be used as a stand-alone solution. See it live at one of the following webinars:

**Canvas Partner Day Webinar on August 24th: http://bit.ly/2vQeTdK

**General Overview Webinar on August 29th: http://bit.ly/2wamfLS

Portfolium Assessment customers include Virginia Tech, High Point University, San Francisco State, Tarleton State University, and Santa Clara University, among others.

ASSESSMENT FOR ANY DEPARTMENT, ANY CAMPUS

“15+ years of clunky, cumbersome software has slowed the spread of assessment practices on many campuses, effectively keeping entire departments and institutions on the sidelines,” said Justin Carrell, Technology Support Specialist at Tarleton State University. “Portfolium’s software is inviting everyone to join in the culture of assessment by making it easier than ever!”

LAYERING BIG DATA INTO PORTFOLIUM’S LEARNING GRAPH

Portfolium Assessment furthers Portfolium’s vision to connect learning with opportunity by layering assessment data into the Portfolium Learning Graph.

“Portfolium now joins together assessment data with indicators of student success and career readiness. This will allow institutions and students to unlock previously inaccessible insights about how to create success in the classroom and in the job market. This is exciting progress on behalf of students,” said Adam Markowitz, Portfolium’s founder and CEO.

ABOUT PORTFOLIUM

Portfolium is the world’s fastest growing learning and career development network. 2,000+ colleges, universities and high schools use Portfolium to manage and align competency assessment, student success, and career readiness programs. Portfolium’s academic solutions plug students into an open ecosystem of employers, mentors, educators, and peers around the world. Our 3.5M+ users are linked to internships, jobs, and lifelong learning opportunities via ePortfolios that showcase their proven competencies. To learn more about Portfolium's network for learners and solutions for educators, visit: https://portfolium.com

*Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI ®) is a registered trademark of IMS Global Learning Consortium, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.