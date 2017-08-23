Animal shelters rely greatly on the community to provide them with the necessities dogs need in order to be happy and comfortable during their stay in limbo. Los Angeles small business, DoggieLawn, has launched a campaign to donate one new toy to a local animal shelter for every subscription purchased through their website. The company has already made donations to NKLA, Much Love Animal Rescue, Dogs Without Borders, and Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue. DoggieLawn encourages all dog owners looking for a potty solution for their pet to consider choosing DoggieLawn as their product of choice in order to help them in their donation efforts.

Dogs need toys to provide mental stimulation. Toys allow for appropriate chewing, and also serve as important tools in behavior modification which is especially important to shelter dogs who typically have traumatizing past experiences. DoggieLawn cofounder, Natalie Youn, says that “dog toys are both mentally and physically stimulating. If we can help fulfill just one dog’s emotional and physical needs during this difficult time in their lives, then this campaign has been a success.”

About DoggieLawn

DoggieLawn is a subscription service designed to maximize the time spent playing with and loving your furry friend and minimize the time spent cleaning up after them. DoggieLawn provides an easy way for owners to allow their dogs access to a bathroom, yet it doesn't require the extra work that other indoor dog potties require. Better yet, the indoor dog grass pads lack the smell that is often associated with other indoor litter boxes or pee pads.

DoggieLawn was created when founders, Zack and Natalie, wanted to find an easy solution to apartment living with dogs. Being not only convenient, but eco-friendly as well was a primary concern for them. Most pet potty products they found in the market, like synthetic grass or pee pads, are made of plastic, causing a huge burden on the environment because they take hundreds of years to break down in landfills and their synthetic contents take copious amounts of energy to produce and transport. Additionally, they also required a fair amount of daily maintenance with cleaning, washing, constantly replacing pads to avoid odor, and so on.

DoggieLawn was created as a simple and convenient solution to the concerns that Zack and Natalie once had. The company’s indoor dog grass is of the highest quality, providing a fresh alternative to the slim pickings that they once felt they had to choose from. The subscription service is a simple and convenient solution designed to make caring for your dog easier. With DoggieLawn, you can do the following:



Give your dog access to a bathroom, regardless of where you are.

Avoid weekly washing of artificial grass

Avoid emptying out a urine catch pan daily

Avoid the smell that lingers around artificial grass or potty pads

Contribute to the wellness of our environment

Reduce global greenhouse gasses with our living indoor dog grass

DoggieLawn is the perfect solution for house-training a puppy, apartment dwellers, senior dogs, or busy professionals who can’t always make it home in time to take their dogs out. DoggieLawn is currently available online at http://www.doggielawn.com, and on Amazon.