Seattle Business Magazine salutes Washington’s award-winning companies who set the standard for leadership, benefits, work environment, training programs and more. The 100 Best Companies to Work For award is achieved by employees participating in an anonymous, extensive survey that focuses on company qualities such as: values, execution, leadership and culture.

WorkplaceDynamics, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement, conducts the employee survey that measures engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. Per WorkplaceDynamics, “New research shows that organizations that become Top Workplaces better attract and retain the top talent in their region – plus, having a say through surveys helps these employees stay engaged.” For more information about the Top Workplaces lists published by the Seattle Business Magazine, please visit http://www.topworkplaces.com.

Rod Cruickshank, President and CEO of The Partners Group, stated “TPG has built its business centered on our employees. We continue to believe that if we hire the very best, our clients will be served at uncommon levels. Our leadership has done a remarkable job of growing our team and building on a culture of excellence. This award is an affirmation that our employees agree! With great people come great clients. To that end, we have been blessed to experience record growth and expansion of services. I’m excited for what the future holds for our team.” Mike Gano, Managing Partner, added “There can’t be any greater validation of the relentless and intentional effort that goes into building a positive corporate culture, than to be recognized by our employees as a great place to work! We are honored to be acknowledged in this way, and are proud of the commitment and effort that all of our employees make every day in helping to create such a terrific team oriented atmosphere.”

Founded in 1981, The Partners Group has been serving the financial and insurance needs of employers and successful individuals for over 35 years. They are an independent consulting firm with services including employee benefits, retirement planning, investment services, commercial and individual insurance. While they have developed a national network and reputation, you can count on their local commitment and service, delivered through the hard work of over 140 teammates. The Partners Group has offices in Portland, OR; Lake Oswego, OR; Bellevue, WA; Bend, OR; and Bozeman, MT. For more information, please visit http://www.tpgrp.com. 800-722-6339.