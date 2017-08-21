Brian Pogue Named Editor of Journal of Biomedical Optics

Brian Pogue has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Biomedical Optics, effective in January 2018. The intersection of optical/photonic technology possibilities with biomedical needs is one which requires continuous evolution, highlighting the best, and focusing on quality.

Brian Pogue of Dartmouth has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Biomedical Optics (JBO) starting 1 January 2018. The journal is published by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics.

The Journal of Biomedical Optics publishes papers on the use of modern optical technology for improved health care and biomedical research. The journal is published in the SPIE Digital Library, at http://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/journal-of-biomedical-optics.

Pogue will succeed Lihong Wang of the California Institute of Technology, who has served as JBO editor-in-chief since 2010.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to carry on the tradition of the accomplished editors of the Journal of Biomedical Optics,” Pogue said. “This was the first journal of its type in our field, and one of the founding cornerstones of the explosive growth in the SPIE BiOS conference. I look forward to continuing to focus the journal on areas of global need in support of advances in biomedicine and health care. The intersection of optical/photonic technology possibilities with biomedical needs is one which requires continuous evolution, highlighting the best, and focusing on quality representation of peer-reviewed work.”

“The search committee is very pleased to have found in Brian Pogue an editor who possesses all of the attributes we sought,” said SPIE Board of Directors member Jennifer Kehlet Barton. “We were looking for someone with demonstrated research excellence in biomedical optics, impeccable organizational and administrative abilities, respect and leadership in the community, and ability to serve as an ambassador and recruiter for the journal. Brian’s enthusiasm and forward-looking vision provide further qualifications.”

Pogue is professor of Engineering Science and director of MS and PhD programs in the Thayer School of Engineering in Hanover, New Hampshire. He is also adjunct professor in Physics and Astronomy and in Surgery at Dartmouth, and director of their Medical Physics program. He retains an appointment as visiting research scientist at the Wellman Laboratories for Photomedicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital ever since being a post-doctoral research fellow there in 1995-96. He completed his PhD in medical/nuclear physics at McMaster University in Canada.

After joining the Dartmouth faculty in 1996, he co-founded the Optics in Medicine research program, focusing on advancing optical imaging technologies in cancer diagnosis and management into clinical trial use. He has published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and 400 conference proceedings, related to fundamental discoveries in cancer imaging, photodynamic therapy, molecular-guided surgery, near-infrared tomography and spectroscopy, medical oncology, and radiation therapy imaging.

His research program, funded by several large program grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense, helped establish the Center for Imaging Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where engineering faculty, staff, and students are embedded in the medical center doing translational optics research in human clinical trials with colleagues at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, and served as chair of the NIH Biomedical Imaging Technology grant review study section.

Pogue has been conference chair of the Molecular Guided Surgery: Molecules, Devices, and Applications conference at SPIE BiOS since 2015, has served as a program committee member and session chair for numerous SPIE BiOS conferences, and has been a short course instructor for SPIE. He has been an editorial board member for the Journal of Biomedical Optics since 2007.

