Regroup Mass Notification This free session will address specific challenges faced in hospitals and health care settings during unforeseen emergency situations

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, today announced that it is joining Timothy Stuppy of Solutions Consulting, LLC — an emergency response and homeland security consultant — to present a live webinar on safety best practices for hospitals and health care.

This free session will address specific challenges faced in hospitals and health care settings during unforeseen emergency situations. Attendees will learn the best ways to respond to active shooters, natural disasters, child abductions, HazMat spills and more. The webinar will cover:



Taking a layered approach to security

Industry-specific, actionable training strategies

How to respond to different emergency scenarios

Planning, mitigation and preparation amidst crisis

Communication best practices

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at 1 p.m. E.T.

“Customizable and proactive emergency plans are key to effective response when lives are on the line. We know this webinar will be a valuable resource for professionals looking to protect their facilities and staff during a crisis,” said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup.

To register for the event, please visit LINK.

About Regroup:

Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and much more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup Mass Notification can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, click HERE or email inquiries(at)regroup(dot)com

About Timothy Stuppy:

Timothy Stuppy is the owner of Solutions Consulting, LLC, an emergency response and homeland security consultancy headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. His passion is resolutely placed in emergency management. Prior to devoting his life to Solutions Consultants, LLC, he earned his Bachelors and a Masters in Emergency and Disaster Management as well as a Masters in Homeland Security with a concentration in Emergency Management and Public Health. He has numerous multidisciplinary certificates from FEMA and other agencies regarding emergency management, security, and response. Timothy, a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran, has a 12-year background in emergency management and response related fields. Devoted to emergency management and homeland security, he is passionate about advancing the profession and improving response capabilities, mitigation, and preparedness.