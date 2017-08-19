Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker, designed exclusively for Lucy Pet by American Wave Machine, is making its way for the first time to Denver, Colorado to participate in the 7th Annual Denver Pet Expo. Held for the first time at the National Western Complex on Aug. 19-20, the expo will feature Lucy Pet’s Wave Maker and first time ever surfin’ doggies doing tricks on moving boards plus surfin’ kitty cats.

“We thought we’d never be able to top last year’s Gnarly Crankin’ Wave Maker Tour,” says Joey Herrick, President of Lucy Pet Products. “But I think we’ve done it! Never before have their been dogs doing tricks on moving surfboards, not to mention cats that can hang twenty with the best of them.”

The Lucy Pet Wave Maker will feature celebrity pets and company mascots Ricky the Rescue Cat and his girlfriend Coppertone the dachshund riding the wild surf for the first time. Macho the terrier will also show off his balloon popping skills all while riding a surfboard. Finally, rescued golden retriever “Surfin’ Jack,” will be showing off his board ridin’ skills as well.

Surfing demonstrations will take place aboard the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker, the world’s only mobile wave maker using proprietary technology from American Wave Machines, Inc. (the leader in out of ocean surfing). It con-sists of a 75-foot trailer filled with 5,000 gallons of water and an automatic wave generator. In addition to seeing dogs and cats surfing … attendees are encouraged to bring their animals and see if they can “hang ten” with the California pros.

The free-admission event is held indoors and opens to the public on Saturday, August 19th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday, August 20th, 11:00AM – 4:00 PM. The Denver Pet Expo invites attendees and their pets to explore more than

150 exhibitor booths featuring various unique pet products, pet clothing and accessories, pet treats and more.

In addition, attendees can learn about local rescue organizations and how they can help save, foster, adopt or care for local animals in need. Other presentations will include a Q and A session with local pet professionals and a presentation about pet safety, first aid and care.

The Denver Pet Expo attracts more than 13,000 attendees along with their furry, feathered, and reptilian pals who are looking to enjoy a new and one-of-a-kind experience where all pets can enjoy a fun day or two out with their pet parent(s). All well-behaved pets are welcome, as long as they’re on a fixed lead (or in a carrier) and have proof of age-appropriate rabies vaccines.

Products With A Cause

Lucy Pet is committed to helping animals by donating to the Lucy Pet Foundation, whose mission is to reduce pet overpopulation and support other animal welfare causes.

About Lucy Pet

Lucy Pet is a family-owned and operated pet product business based in Thousand Oaks, California. Proceeds from the brand directly fund its 501 (c) (3) non-profit Lucy Pet Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to reduce pet overpopulation and the euthanasia of over 80,000 dogs and cats per week in the United States.

From Formula for Life ™ dog and cat food, pet shampoos/leave-in conditioners to Lucy Pet Cats Incredible cat litter, Lucy Pet develops quality products for pets' health and wellness. Their products are made in the U.S.A and can be found in pet specialty stores across the U.S.A. and worldwide. For more information please go to http://www.lucypetproducts.com or follow Lucy Pets and their spokesdog, Surfin' Jack on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @LucyPetProducts and @SurfinJackDog.