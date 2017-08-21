CTM named to 2017 Inc 5000 list “This success is the result of the dedication of our team members, and the role our company plays in helping businesses improve marketing ROI and enhance customer experiences.”

CallTrackingMetrics, the leading provider of global call tracking and management solutions, announced today that it has been named for the second year in a row on the prestigious Inc 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. With a staggering 716% three-year revenue growth, CallTrackingMetrics landed at number 629 overall, with special recognition at number 5 for Baltimore area businesses.

“We are thrilled to be honored on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row for our continued, high-growth rate,” said Laure Fisher, CTM co-founder and COO. “This success is the result of the dedication of our team members, and the role our company plays in helping businesses improve marketing ROI and enhance customer experiences.”

Today, CallTrackingMetrics’s technology supports over 30,000 customers in more than 60 countries. With the ongoing development of call center features, enhanced text messaging capabilities, and integrations with popular marketing and social technologies, this rapid growth trend is expected to continue well into 2018.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved an overwhelming three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics’s award-winning call tracking and automation platform provides thousands of businesses the tools they need to track, manage and optimize phone calls to increase conversions and scale for growth, worldwide. From understanding which advertising campaigns are driving phone calls to advanced routing and call management, we arm businesses with the tools to transform communication into powerful intelligence.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.