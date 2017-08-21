MoginRubin 2018 Best Lawyer Considering 2020 Presidential Bid

Dan Mogin laughed.

One of San Diego’s “Top Attorneys” and author of influential articles and books on antitrust and unfair competition law, Mogin sat dressed in Armani, tieless, at the edge of his chair. The iPad lay just in front of him. A glowing email notification burst forth from it, teasing him with possibilities.

“What is it?” asked Mogin’s partner, Jonathan Rubin, a powerhouse competition lawyer in his own right who had just arrived in town from his office in D.C. After several years working with and against each other on some of the most complex and challenging antirust and unfair competition matters, the two had merged their firms earlier this year to form MoginRubin.

“It’s an email from Best Lawyers in America... I was just named a 2018 Best Lawyer in Antitrust Litigation," exclaimed Mogin.

With all of the excitement of someone still searching for coffee in the morning, Rubin congratulated his partner and offered the following statement: “Dan is truly a great lawyer and I'm very proud of him. Winning an accolade from Best Lawyers is significant and something only he and more than 58,000 other lawyers ever get.”

Later, when asked by a fawning associate if his future plans might now include a possible run for president in 2020, Mogin smiled and replied, “Look, I want to take a few days to bask in the glory of winning Best Lawyers — and a lot depends on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's plans — but I’m certainly not ruling anything out.”

Unfortunately, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who is not a 2018 Best Lawyer like Mogin — could not be reached for comment.

With offices in Washington and San Diego, MoginRubin LLP concentrates on national, state, and international antitrust and competition litigation, with a significant portion of the practice devoted to antitrust class actions. The firm consults on company mergers and competition policy issues, and crafts comments to government bodies requiring competition analysis.