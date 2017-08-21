Attivo Networks Strikes Gold in Ninth Annual 2017 Golden Bridge Awards®

Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception technology for cybersecurity defense, announced today it has earned Gold Status in the Energy Industry Category as part of the Ninth Annual 2017 Golden Bridge Awards®.

“This award highlights the importance of including deception-based detection technology in our country’s energy infrastructure for an adaptive security defense,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. “Now more than ever, organizations of all types need efficient and reliable detection of in-network threats. We applaud the Golden Bridge Awards for highlighting the need for innovation in energy sector security and for recognizing Attivo Networks’ cutting-edge technology.”

The energy sector has unique requirements in protecting not only its business environment, but also its industrial control systems. Deception has gained widespread interest in the energy sector for its accuracy and efficiency in detecting in-network threats that have bypassed prevention and evaded other detection security controls. Attivo Networks’ ThreatDefend™ platform uses authentic, high-interaction decoys that appear identical to production assets, attractive lures, and adaptive deception campaigns to turn the entire network into a trap, creating a setting where what is real and what is not becomes unclear to the attacker. Network, end-point, Active Directory, and data deceptions reduce time to detection, while automated attack analysis, high-fidelity alerts, third-party integrations, and playbooks accelerate incident response.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in multiple categories, such as organizational performance, innovations, and products and services.

To learn more about Attivo solutions for the energy industry visit us at these upcoming events.

Industrial Control Cyber Summit, Oct. 3-4, 2017, Sutter Club, 1220 9th Street, Sacramento, CA (https://www.industrialcontrolcybersecusa.com)

E-ISAC, Oct. 17-20, 2017, InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront, 11 East Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, MN (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gridseccon-2017-tickets-34526863779)

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit http://www.attivonetworks.com/

Follow Attivo Networks: Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/attivonetworks) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/4810205/)

Attivo Networks Contact:

Tim Johnson

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations

415.397.7600

attivo(at)upraisepr(dot)com