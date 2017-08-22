Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote MD The curriculum of this conference should be a part of all medical education. It can help you move through the stresses of patient care on a day-to-day basis. -- -- Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD

According to American Meditation Institute founder, Leonard Perlmutter, the ninth annual CME conference October 24-28, 2017 at the Cranwell Resort and Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts will present a 5,000 year old curriculum to relieve and prevent physician burnout. This comprehensive training in Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine, will offer attendees 30 CME credits and is accredited through the Albany Medical College Office of Continuing Medical Education.

This year’s American Meditation Institute “Heart and Science of Yoga” CME conference is dedicated to providing physicians a quality, comprehensive and evidence-based education that can prevent and reverse the debilitating causes and effects of physician burnout. Lectures include: AMI Meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, easy-gentle yoga, Yoga psychology, neuroplasticity, PTSD, trauma, resilience, the chakra system as a diagnostic tool, mind function optimization, epigenomics, ayurveda, food as medicine, functional medicine, and lymph system detoxification. In addition, three testimonial lectures will be presented by Tony Santilli MD, Beth Netter MD and Prashant Kaushik MD—each of whom has successfully used Yoga Science techniques to reduce and eliminate their own burnout symptoms.

According to previous conference attendee and 2017 presenter Mark Pettus MD, Director of Medical Information and Population Health at the Berkshire Health Systems, “My appeal to any caregiver would be to love yourself. Express the same compassion to who you are as you would for those you care for. And look in the mirror and ask yourself, ‘Are you happy? Are you thriving?’ And if not, why is that? Many of the AMI tools that you learn through this program are the antidotes to so many of physicians’ day-to-day challenges.”

Coverys Risk Management, reporting on Medscape’s Lifestyle Report 2017: Race and Ethnicity, Bias and Burnout reports that the overall burnout rate for physicians is now at 51 percent, an increase from 40 percent in 2013. The survey also found, “the highest percentages of burnout occurred among physicians practicing emergency medicine (59%), followed by ob/gyns (56%) and family physicians, internists, and infectious disease physicians (all at 55%).”

“When you change your perspective,” faculty director Perlmutter says, “you change your experience. AMI’s “Heart and Science of Yoga” program will offer physicians a refreshingly new, clearer and kinder perspective on every personal and professional responsibility they face today. Through engaging lectures by an accomplished medical faculty, instructive practicums and ongoing Q&A, doctors gain experiential knowledge that integrates Yoga Science into a dynamic self-care program. As a result of receiving this practical wisdom, physicians will return home with a set of useful tools that can empower them to make conscious, discriminating and reliable choices to enhance their creativity, well-being, happiness and success. The more physicians incorporate the therapeutic practices of Yoga Science and AMI Meditation into their daily lives, most symptoms of stress related burnout and chronic complex diseases can be diminished or eliminated.”

Noted physicians Dean Ornish, Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), Bernie Siegel and Larry Dossey have endorsed Mr. Perlmutter’s award-winning “Heart and Science of Yoga” treatise, which serves as the primary curriculum for this ninth annual conference.

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes “Transformation” a bi-monthly journal of meditation as holistic mind/body medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

60 Garner Road

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518-674-8714

Fax: 518-674-8714