The Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) has appointed Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq. to serve on its Standing Committee for Judicial Evaluations-Cook County.

The ISBA’s Committee for Judicial Evaluations is charged with evaluating the credentials of judicial candidates for the Illinois Supreme Court, intermediate appellate, and all trial courts. The Committee makes fitness recommendations for both sitting judges seeking retention as well as those seeking initial terms. With approximately 402 judges, the Circuit Court of Cook County is the largest of the state’s 24 circuits; among unified court systems it is second in size only to the Circuit Court of Los Angeles County. The term of service is two years.

Kalogerakos is the principal attorney at Injury Lawyers of Illinois, a firm exclusively focused on personal injury and wrongful death matters, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of service to persons injured in the state of Illinois.

“Helping evaluate the credentials of judicial candidates is a huge undertaking, one that plays a crucial role in supporting an informed electorate,” Kalogerakos said. “It is a commitment not to be undertaken lightly. I am honored to have been selected to serve.”

Kalogerakos, who also serves as the president of the Assyrian-American Bar Association, was recently named one of Illinois’ Emerging Lawyers. This peer-awarded recognition is based upon results, and is accorded to attorneys under age 40 who have practiced law for 10 or fewer years. Only two percent of lawyers licensed to practice in the state of Illinois have earned this distinction.

About the Firm

Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq. is the founding and managing partner of Injury Lawyers of Illinois. Commitment to superior customer service in the practice of law has earned Kalogerakos the respect of clients, fellow attorneys, insurance adjusters, and judges as a no-nonsense lawyer who gets results.