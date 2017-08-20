LaunchPoint Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Straight Year

According to Inc., only one in ten companies who have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list repeat that achievement four times.

LaunchPoint, a provider of cloud-based information-driven solutions for healthcare organizations and parent company of Discovery Health Partners and Ajilitee, today announced it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, according to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. LaunchPoint’s three-year growth rate has earned it a place on the list since 2014, when it debuted at #100; 2016’s placement was #4719 among the fastest-growing private firms in the U.S. According to Inc., only one in ten companies who have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list repeat that achievement four times.

“We’re honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 community for the fourth straight year and appreciate this recognition of our growth and marketplace success,” said Terrence M. Ryan, Chairman of the Board. “It is an exciting time to be in the healthcare industry, and we will continue to reach for exceptional standards of quality, client service, and results for our payment and revenue integrity clients.”

LaunchPoint serves more than 60 health plans nationwide through its Discovery Health Partners division, including 5 of the top 10 health plans and 12 Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans. The company has added a dozen new clients year to date.

About LaunchPoint

LaunchPoint operates businesses that provide cloud-based information-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its two divisions are Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare payers, and Ajilitee, a healthcare information and analytics consulting business. LaunchPoint has repeatedly been named a fast-growth technology innovator by Inc. 5000, which recognizes the country’s fastest growing companies; by Crain’s Chicago “Fast 50” list of fastest growing companies in the Chicagoland area; and as a finalist in the Chicago High-Tech Innovation Awards. For more information, visit http://www.launchpointcorporation.com, http://www.ajilitee.com, and http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.

# # #