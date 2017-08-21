Jornaya Expands Into New Philly Office Location

"Jornaya is growing at a rapid pace, and we have made the strategic decision to expand our presence in the local Philadelphia area and add key staff positions to support our rapid growth,” says Ross Shanken, CEO of Jornaya.

Jornaya, the fast-growing consumer journey insights platform, today announced its move to a new, upscale office space at 1001 E. Hector St., Suite 230, in Conshohocken. The tech company, previously located in Ambler, was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. This is in addition to recent recognition by industry groups, the Leads Council, ACORD, The Insurance Marketing & Communications Association and Insurance Thought Leadership.

"Jornaya is growing at a rapid pace, and we have made the strategic decision to expand our presence in the local Philadelphia area and add key staff positions to support our rapid growth,” says Ross Shanken, CEO of Jornaya. “With this move, we are looking forward to increasing our visibility and establishing close connections with various organizations: companies, colleges, tech organizations and non-profits in our local community. It’s an exciting time to be a part of our growth journey.”

Jornaya has made 15 hires in the last quarter alone and is looking to make many more additions to its talented staff. The company is holding two upcoming events to introduce itself to the community and show off its new office space. There will be an open house for friends, clients, prospects and the media on August 25. Next, Jornaya will host a networking event for local organizations and recruiting on September 12.

Interested parties wanting to attend either event at the new Jornaya office should RSVP by sending an email to marketing(at)jornaya.com.

Jornaya’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform delivers actionable intelligence to identify high-intent prospects and eliminate process inefficiencies like non-compliant calls. Jornaya’s TCPA solution supports publishers and marketers who directly dial consumers by precisely identifying lead-specific, non-compliant consumer data or behavior that can result in costly TCPA compliance violations and litigation.

Additionally, the Jornaya platform has unmatched visibility into consumer journeys and insights. Its technology provides first-hand witness to everything the consumer does across devices, browsers and web properties. Jornaya gives publishers and marketers high-value data and insights that cannot be found from any other source.

