No Limit Agency Announces Hiring of Bryan Van Dyke as President

No Limit Agency, a Chicago-based, full-service communications agency, announced today the hiring of former Razorfish managing director Bryan Van Dyke as President.

During his tenure at Razorfish, one of the world’s largest interactive agencies, Van Dyke led the client engagement team and had one of the lowest turnover rates in the company. From 2009 to 2012, he grew his portfolio to $85 million with 51 percent revenue growth while improving EBITDA by almost 50 percent. Van Dyke led major brands like Kellogg’s, Target and US Foods.

Before Razorfish, Van Dyke worked at a Big 5 consulting firm in process re-engineering, working alongside clients to improve their business results by evolving how people worked, implementing appropriate technology based tools and identifying new product or service offerings.

“What attracted me to No Limit Agency is that we have a clear positioning in the marketplace,” said Van Dyke. “From both a services and a technology standpoint, there are multiple avenues where we can grow the business to help our clients succeed in theirs. I plan on spending the first few months working alongside our leadership team and our clients to evolve our offerings to provide even more value to our clients.”

Van Dyke’s hiring comes on the heels of No Limit Agency’s ranking of 3822 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, an honor the agency has earned four times in its nine-year history. No Limit Agency also earned a 2017 Effie Award for its work on the Checkers & Rally’s Wiener Wars campaign.

Founded in 2008 as a social media agency by Nick Powills, a former journalist turned PR executive, No Limit Agency has grown to 30 employees, $5.1 million in revenue in 2016 and an office in Chicago’s Prudential Building overlooking Millennium Park. The agency now offers public relations, social media, creative design and development, franchise consulting and content marketing through its proprietary technology platform and two trade publications, 1851Franchise.com, which covers franchising and business, and Estate Envy, which covers real estate and the home.

No Limit Agency is committed to providing the best relationship, service, strategy and results to its clients, which include Dairy Queen, Sport Clips, Checkers & Rally’s, Pita Pit, Smoothie King, Papa Murphy's, Ruby Tuesday, Sylvan Learning, AZEK Building Products, Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®. The team is comprised of professionals with a rich variety of experience, including former news producers and journalists, PR pros, creative directors, copywriters and salespeople.

“Bryan joining No Limit Agency is a major moment in the lifecycle of our agency,” said Powills. “This is a big step forward for us to be more competitive with household names in the agency world. Bryan’s background and experience will help to advance our digital business. I look forward achieving our next level of success with his guidance."

ABOUT NO LIMIT AGENCY:

No Limit Agency is a Chicago-based dynamic communications agency that establishes and elevates brands by delivering their message to the masses with fresh thinking and boundless creativity. The agency was created in 2008 because founder Nick Powills saw an opportunity within the agency world to deliver better relationships, service and results while consistently accomplishing and exceeding our client’s expectations. No Limit Agency has earned national recognition within the Inc. 5000 and The Agency Post’s Agency 100. Offering public relations, content marketing, social media, design, development and franchise development consulting, No Limit Agency works with nearly 100 brands including Dairy Queen, Checkers & Rally’s, Smoothie King, Papa Murphy's, Ruby Tuesday, Pita Pit, Sport Clips, Sylvan Learning, AZEK Building Products, Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®.