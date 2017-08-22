SKIM Welcomes Fred Church as Director of Healthcare

“Fred is an excellent quantitative researcher with proven expertise in demand forecasting and modeling,” said Mike Mabey, vice president, Client Solutions Americas for SKIM.

International customer insights agency SKIM welcomes Fred Church as its new Healthcare Team director based in SKIM’s Hoboken, NJ office. With over 15 years of quantitative research experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Church is charged with managing and growing SKIM’s pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sector portfolios. His focus areas will include forecasting, market modeling, direct-to-consumer ROI prediction, target product profile evaluation, and patient support program optimization. He will also lead the healthcare team’s innovative patient decision journey mapping and in-the-moment forecasting initiatives.

Before joining SKIM, Church served as vice president of Commercial Strategy & Forecasting at Ipsos Healthcare for 12 years. He has been featured in such publications as DTC Perspectives and Ipsos Ideas, and for 10 years he has served as a judge for the DTC National Advertising Awards. Church earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Northwestern University.

“Fred is an excellent quantitative researcher with proven expertise in demand forecasting and modeling,” said Mike Mabey, vice president, Client Solutions Americas for SKIM. “He is also a widely recognized direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising thought leader and ROI model builder. As SKIM continues to deepen its global healthcare footprint, our team is excited about the additional depth of forecasting and DTC experience Fred brings to SKIM.”

