Boston Children’s Museum to Host Boston’s Second Annual Maker Faire

Boston Children’s Museum announced that in collaboration with Maker Media, WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, Boston Public Schools and the City of Boston it will host the second annual Boston Mini Maker Faire event on Sunday, September 17, 2017. The Boston Mini Maker Faire will be held inside and outside the Museum on Fort Point Channel.

The Maker Faire is an exuberant celebration of the innovation and creativity that radiates across Boston and its surrounding communities. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire is an all-ages celebration of creative ingenuity in all its forms. It is an opportunity for the creative doers that make Boston an international leader in innovation to share their work and inspire the next generation of visionaries to go out and change the world.

The Boston Mini Maker Faire brings together Boston’s technology innovators, designers, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, artists, crafters, students, and more, and introduces them to the thousands of adults and children that attend the event. All of these “makers” come to the Boston Mini Maker Faire to show what they create with their bare hands and bold minds, and to share how they do it, why they do it, and what they learn. The Boston Mini Maker Faire is an event that inspires children and adults to think creatively and innovatively and to connect with people and projects in their own communities.

The maker movement, inspired by the desire to create and invent, and enabled by new tools such as 3D software and printers, desktop machine tools, laser cutters, electronics kits, and the growth of shared spaces where makers can access more advanced fabrication tools, is nurturing a new wave of hands-on innovation and entrepreneurship. The maker movement celebrates learning through doing, and the spirit of sharing.

Maker Faire sponsors, who help make the event possible, include Autodesk, Bose Corporation, MathWorks, National Grid, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Ultimaker, Velcro Companies, Vertex and Senator William "Mo" Cowan and Mrs. Stacy L. Cowan. With the support of these and other sponsors, the Museum has been able to expand the Faire in year two, and inspire an even wider range of families, educators, kids of all ages, and anyone who likes to tinker, imagine, and create. Corporations interested in Maker Faire sponsorships should visit http://boston.makerfaire.com/become-a-sponsor/

The Museum invites local makers to showcase their ingenuity and creativity at the Maker Faire event. Interested makers can apply to host a booth at the event by emailing contact(at)makerfaireboston(dot)com.

“Today’s young Makers are tomorrow’s innovators, engineers, artists, and creative thinkers. The Boston Mini Maker Faire is a marketplace of possibilities for these future leaders,” said Carole Charnow President & CEO. “It is an event where children and adults alike are exposed to the amazing, the ingenious, and the captivating; and where anyone can shop around for creative endeavors they may not have thought possible.”

Maker Faire is the Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth—a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, and a celebration of the Maker Movement. It’s a place where people show what they are making, and share what they are learning. Makers range from tech enthusiasts to crafters to homesteaders to scientists to garage tinkerers. They are of all ages and backgrounds. The aim of Maker Faire is to entertain, inform, connect and grow this community.

The original Maker Faire event was held in San Mateo, CA and in 2017 celebrated its twelfth annual show with some 1200 makers and 125,000 people in attendance. World Maker Faire New York, the other flagship event, has grown in six years to 900+ makers and 95,000 attendees. Forty larger scale Maker Faires occur in cities around the world—Berlin, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, and Shenzhen to name a few—and over 170 community-driven, independently organized Mini Maker Faires are now being produced in the United States and 40 other countries around the world.

“Boston has so many world-class educational institutions and a wide breadth of maker spaces—it's an ideal context for a Maker Faire," said Sabrina Merlo, Maker Media Program Director. “We are delighted to have Boston Children’s Museum as a partner, and are excited this year to see the Faire grow and turn out and celebrate more of the talented and diverse Boston maker community.”

The Boston Mini Maker Faire is being led by Boston Children's Museum and an advisory board of leaders from local Maker organizations, including Artisan’s Asylum, The Eliot School, Roxbury Innovation Center, Boston Makers, Einstein’s Workshop, Olin College, Artists for Humanity, and NuVu Studio. Last year’s Faire in Boston was the city’s first, with 80 makers and thousands of visitors attending. The 2017 edition will build on that success and will host more makers and welcome even more visitors.

Admission to the Mini Maker Faire will be $20 per person, which includes indoor and outdoor activities. The cost to Museum members is $10. Given the nature of this special event, typical Museum discounts will not apply. Please also note that not all indoor Museum exhibits will be open during the event. To purchase tickets in advance for the Mini Maker Faire http://bit.ly/2uP0tcs

Boston Mini Maker Faire is independently organized by Boston Children’s Museum and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc.

For additional information visit http://boston.makerfaire.com/ and BostonChildrensMuseum.org [BostonChildrensMuseum.org __title__ bostonchildrensmuseum.org]

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children’s Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children’s Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Fridays until 9:00 p.m. Adults, $17, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $17; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free. Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., all visitors $1.

