CADsoft Consulting Achieves Autodesk Platinum Tier Partner

CADsoft Consulting Inc, a proven leader in the implementation of design and construction technologies for over 26 years; today announced that Autodesk promoted CADsoft to an Autodesk Platinum Tier Partner on August 1, 2017. Only a small number of Autodesk Value Added Resellers worldwide have achieved Platinum Tier status.

Platinum partners provide their customers with best-in-class full solutions from determining the best platform to utilize in the design, construction and handover to support, consulting, training, implementation, and customization throughout the lifecycle of the project. CADsoft Consulting works closely with Autodesk to help customers design, simulate and analyze their ideas, increase operational efficiencies and maximize their return on investment in Autodesk software solutions.

“CADsoft Consulting, is dedicated to delivering world class service, products, and support”, said CADsoft Consulting, President and CEO, Tim Duncan. “We are pleased to be awarded the Autodesk Platinum Tier Partner status. Meeting and exceeding the requirements of this exclusive award was driven by our commitment to offer value and innovation to our customers.”

“Our customers, the entire team at CADsoft along with our partnership with Autodesk made this achievement happen,” said CADsoft Consulting, Principal/Owner, Lisa Duncan. “We look forward to continuing this strong relationship to benefit our customers.”

About CADsoft Consulting, Inc.

CADsoft Consulting, an Autodesk Platinum Partner, was founded over 26 years ago for the main purpose of assisting architects and engineers prepare for the future of building roads, skyscrapers, offices, and more. Our certified experts specialize in technology that accelerates the AEC industry’s progress. We help customers design smart and build fast. http://www.cadsoft-consult.com

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.