Medipense is pleased to announce the US introduction of the RxPense®, the IoT connected, medication management and remote patient monitoring solution, specifically designed for seniors or those suffering from chronic disease.

The RxPense® Hub, which automates the dispensing of pharmacist-filled blister packaged medications, increases medication adherence, reduces hospital admissions, provides better patient outcomes thereby reducing the $300 Billion cost of medication non-adherence in North America. With robust security, support for telemedicine and connected sensors, the RxPense® also allows healthcare providers and caregivers to access real-time health data via the Cloud.

RxPense® is a truly innovative product which robotically dispenses and opens medications provided in Dispill® or other weekly compliance blister packaging filled by pharmacists. RxPense® is a world-class product – “A Breakthrough” automated and connected medication management solution for Seniors and chronic care patients.

Seniors are notified when it is time to take their medications and may then release their dose by swiping their security tag, entering their PIN code on the large touch screen display or by other secure authentication options. Medications are then provided in an opened package making it easy for seniors to consume. Instructions are displayed until the senior confirms that they have taken their medications.

RxPense®, the most secure, connected and senior-friendly device not only dispenses medications, but also records consumption and patient health through wearable sensors. A complete audit trail is uploaded to the Cloud and made available to authorized caregivers and health care providers.

Medipense’s participation in the conference received significant support from Ministère de l'Économie, de la Science et de l'Innovation – Québec. Visit us at the MedTech Conference, San Jose McEnery Convention Center, booth 1027, on September 25th and 26th.

About Medipense Inc.

Medipense is bringing digital health to an aging population by developing leading edge products and services to specifically address the needs of seniors, those suffering from chronic diseases and the infirm.