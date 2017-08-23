Firewood Marketing Launches Business Strategy and Innovation Practice

Firewood Marketing has launched a dedicated business strategy and innovation practice under the direction of Erica Carmel, recently named as Senior Vice President of Strategy.

Firewood’s strategy and innovation team includes experienced professionals who bring a deep understanding of how to design marketing programs that deliver business results.

The practice specializes in content and messaging strategy, customer-journey optimization, innovation workshops, go-to-market strategy, and the design of complex multichannel marketing programs.

Carmel’s leadership of the practice is supported by her more than 15 years of experience working in SaaS and B2B software. Before joining Firewood, she served as vice president of marketing at FreeWheel. She previously held several program director roles at IBM, where she led product marketing, portfolio strategy, and acquisition integration teams for IBM’s SaaS and middleware businesses.

The agency also recently launched the Firewood Innovation Lab. The lab brings together industry, creative, and technical experts to uncover new business opportunities for clients.

“Firewood’s success is driven by our close partnership with our clients,” said Carmel. “By bringing together market insights and a deep knowledge of our clients’ businesses, we are able to deliver targeted marketing programs that achieve tangible, measurable results.”

Firewood’s client roster currently includes Airbnb, Google, LinkedIn, and Simplilearn, as well as other brands.

Firewood provides marketing services by partnering closely with clients through the traditional agency model as well as a new “embedded” approach, providing marketing experts with deep domain experience who work on-site at client offices or in close proximity. As one of the pioneers of the embedded agency model in Silicon Valley, Firewood has attracted interest from tech companies looking for speed to scale, better efficiencies, and closer communication and collaboration from their marketing and advertising partners.

Founded in 2011, Firewood has grown to now employ more than 140 people working across its home office and regional offices and at client locations.

About Firewood Marketing

San Francisco-based Firewood Marketing provides performance-based marketing solutions for a variety of clients, including notable high-tech brands, start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. They partner with clients both through a traditional agency model and through an innovative, embedded approach. Firewood offers strategy and planning, digital marketing, creative services, and event management. They are a team of dedicated professionals who work hard to deliver above expectations with curiosity that extends far beyond their work. To learn more, visit http://www.firewoodmarketing.com.