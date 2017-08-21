Netgate Announces pfSense® Firewalls on AWS GovCloud (US)

Netgate Logo Netgate’s pfSense firewalls turned out to be perfect for our cloud security, and their top-shelf support made it a smooth deployment experience.

Netgate, the provider of the world’s most popular open source firewalls and security gateways, today announced the availability of its pfSense® firewall on Amazon’s GovCloud (US). The newly launched AWS GovCloud Marketplace enables government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profits to discover software that can support their cloud-based regulated workloads.

AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS region designed to host sensitive data and regulated workloads in the cloud, assisting customers who have government, education, or non-profit compliance requirements.

With over 1,000,000 installs across enterprise, higher education, and government agencies on all seven continents, pfSense® open source software has achieved a global reputation for providing the feature richness, ease of use, performance, and scalability required to address the most demanding commercial network security deployment needs. Government, higher education, and non-profit organizations are increasingly leveraging pfSense products for mission critical security needs.

The product line is highly regarded for its performance, easy manageability, stability, and cost effectiveness. And, with Netgate Global Support’s recently announced annual support subscriptions, pfSense product deployments are even more compelling for organizations looking for cost-effective cloud-based security solutions.

“We’re excited to have Netgate’s pfSense firewall, VPN and router product included in AWS GovCloud Marketplace,” said Jamie Thompson, CEO, Netgate. “With government, education, and non-profit Netgate appliance users around the world for years, this is a natural extension of our open source value for our customers’ cloud operations.”

“At Parking Mobility, we needed an easy to deploy cloud-based security solution, and we needed help to turn it up and operationalize it fast,” said Mack Marsh, Project Director, Parking Mobility. “People with disabilities have a right to accessible parking for health and safety reasons. And our mobile app spotlight parking space abusers. So, you can imagine some ticketed violators might want to retaliate. We need effective security just like any other business. But as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, it has to be capable and cost-effective. Netgate’s pfSense firewalls turned out to be perfect for our cloud security, and their top-shelf support made it a smooth deployment experience.”

Netgate’s pfSense product is available now on AWS GovCloud Marketplace. Billing is done on an hourly or annual subscription basis. Get started with Netgate pfSense by visiting Netgate's AWS Marketplace page and selecting the AWS GovCloud (US) region. Netgate Global Support subscriptions can be purchased for AWS GovCloud instance of a pfSense firewall. More information is available at http://www.netgate.com/support.

