ConnectWise Dropsuite Banner Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving is a perfect complement to Office 365.

Dropsuite Limited (ASX: DSE), a leading cloud backup platform for small and medium businesses, announced today that Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving is now available through an integration with ConnectWise Manage, one of the industry’s leading business management platforms.

As a new ConnectWise Certified software vendor, Dropsuite joins an elite team of international software vendors who conduct business with ConnectWise® and its extensive network of technology solution providers worldwide. According to MSPmentor 501 Global Edition list, approximately 70 percent of all IT solution providers utilise one or more ConnectWise tools to maximise their business performance.

Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving features include automated email backup in the cloud, unlimited storage and e-discovery, as well as one-click migrate, download and restore. The Dropsuite Email Archiver feature is tailor made for small and medium businesses in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services where strict data compliance is required. Dropsuite Email Backup is a simple, easy-to-use solution with per mailbox (user) pricing and unlimited storage, search and retention. Additional features include user access control management, file/attachment manager and advanced reporting via insights.

Through this integration, Dropsuite will be able to onboard MSPs from within the ConnectWise platform. Once onboard, MSPs will be able to manage their customer accounts, handle support tickets, billing and much more for the Dropsuite Email Backup solution from within the platform. Plus, MSPs can submit their support tickets through a single interface and ConnectWise handles the 1st level support. The fact that Dropsuite is certified by ConnectWise verifies the application or solution integrates seamlessly into ConnectWise Manage.

The new ConnectWise integration also offers MSPs:



Email backup and archiving as one integrated product from a single vendor

The opportunity to increase margins by bundling Dropsuite Email Backup with Microsoft Office 365

No infrastructure maintenance costs, as Dropsuite solutions are 100 percent cloud-based

Customized marketing support via branded content, which helps MSPs sell more effectively to SMBs

Email archiving that enhances client stickiness and boosts long-term customer retention efforts

“The Dropsuite and ConnectWise integration enables thousands of technology service providers to easily meet their customers’ email backup, recovery and compliance requirements,” said Ridley Ruth, COO, Dropsuite. “ConnectWise Manage partners can now easily take advantage of the advanced email backup and archiving features by Dropsuite to protect their client’s critical business data.”

Gavin Gamber, VP of Channel Sales & Alliances for ConnectWise, said he’s excited to welcome Dropsuite to the ConnectWise family of partners. “Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving is a perfect complement to Office 365 in an environment where safeguarding email data is a business imperative. This new integration gives ConnectWise Manage solution providers a powerful new tool to protect their customers from cyber threats and accidental email data loss,” he said.

For more information about Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving, visit: https://marketplace.connectwise.com/p/302/dropsuite

About Dropsuite

Dropsuite is a global cloud software platform enabling SMBs in over 100 countries to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information. Dropsuite's network of preferred reseller partners has a combined customer reach of millions of small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Dropsuite's products include website and database backup, email backup and archiving and file-based server backup.

Dropsuite partners with some of the biggest global names in the hosting and IT service provider market, including GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, and Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products. Dropsuite was launched in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore with a sales presence in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

For more information, please visit http://www.dropsuite.com or contact:

Rod North, Managing Director

Bourse Communications Pty Ltd

T: (03) 9510 8309, M: 0408 670 706

E: rod(at)boursecommunications.com.au

Jon Samsel, Head of Marketing

Dropsuite Ltd

E: jon(at)dropsuite.com

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage, and grow their businesses. Our award-winning set of software solutions provide a fully integrated, seamless experience to companies in more than 50 countries, giving them the ability to increase their productivity, efficiency, and profitability. When combined with our relentless commitment to innovation, powerful network of ideas and experts, unparalleled passion for our users, and more than 30 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit http://www.ConnectWise.com.