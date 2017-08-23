This week the The Voss Law Firm celebrates 14 years as one of the leading denied claims firms in Texas. Founded by Bill Voss, the firm grew quickly and has built a reputation for excellence, trust, and accountability. Now they celebrate over a decade and a half of helping clients get the money they deserve from their insurance companies.

The Voss Law Firm is dedicated to helping real clients solve real problems, and not just legal ones. Most law firms participate in some form of charity for the tax breaks and the prestige, but over the last 14 years the Voss firm has truly put their money where their hearts are by becoming aware of the needs and goals of their community. The Voss Law Firm considers social responsibility and social awareness to be key principles to the success of the firm, and important factors in their mission and purpose. For attorneys Bill Voss and Scott Hunziker, building affordable housing, donating food to the hungry, and promoting literacy are just as important as financial donations, and an important part of earning the trust of their community.

Attorney Bill Voss and Scott Hunziker serve the Western District of Texas and the surrounding areas such as Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Jefferson County, Harris County, Spring, Brazoria County, Galveston County, and many other cities and counties. With an estimated population of 6.5 million in the area, the firm is focused on helping individuals and business owners resolve their property insurance issues in federal court, as well contributing their time and effort to many different charities. The Red Cross, Angel Reach, Montrose Street Church, the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, March of Dimes, Habitat for Humanity, God's Little Children, Little Footprints, UNICEF, and the American Heart Association are just some of the organizations the firm supports.

More than simply donating money, Bill Voss and Scott Hunziker both take an active role in participating in events and charities. For example, The Voss Law Firm delivered Christmas gifts to the children of Houston through Montrose Street Reach Youth With A Mission [YWAM] Houston, and Joe Williams Ministries. There is an estimated 1,500 homeless youth living on the streets of Houston, many are abused, unstable, and jobless. Participating in this donation was a privilege for the firm, and helped form a strong bond with the community.

Another worthy organization, Angel Reach, sanctions many different tools for at-risk children and youth to transition from foster care to living as productive adults. Bill Voss gave 50 Kindles and Amazon gift cards to the organization, hopeful that the children would be able to use them for studying and advancing their education. He further encourages support of the organization by providing a link to the organization on his web site where others can also donate.

The Red Cross is one of the firms most important charities. Voss and Hunziker have seen firsthand the importance of the organization right in their own hometown and across the nation. When families and businesses have been destroyed by natural disasters, the Red Cross provides relief for people who are injured, or displaced from their homes. The firm encourages donations by dedicating a page on their site where they promise to match 100% of any donations up to $1,000. With their unique vision of what “help” really means, The Voss Law Firm participates with gusto in all that the Red Cross stands for.

Another opportunity to be of service occurred when the Freedom Alliance and The Brain Treatment Foundation came together with the Voss Law Firm to organize an offshore fishing trip experience in Costa Rica for wounded service members. The trip included wounded men from the Army Rangers, the Army Special Forces (Medic) and a Recon Marine. To be able to help facilitate wonderful memories for the brave men who served our country was a true honor for Attorney Bill Voss and Scott Hunziker, and an experience the whole firm was very proud to be a part of. Both the Freedom Alliance and The Brain Treatment Foundation each help veterans in their own unique ways. Freedom Alliance works to meet the rehabilitation needs of service members by providing college scholarships to the children of our fallen heroes. The Brain Treatment Foundation is a non-profit that provides support to those suffering from Traumatic Brain Injuries, concussion, neurological disorders, cognitive function decline and Post-Traumatic Stress.

Even though Attorney Bill Voss has been named a Super Lawyer by his peers and is one of the Top 10 Trial Lawyers in America, he and Scott Hunziker are truly dedicated to giving back to the community and participating in various philanthropic opportunities locally, nationally, and internationally. Voss has been recognized for excellence in national and local publications such as Forbes, Inc. 500, H Texas, The Legal News, Houston Press and Texas Monthly.

Over the last fourteen years The Voss Law Firm has built a national reputation for obtaining exceptional results, in the most complex of cases as well as operating with the highest ethical principles. The firm’s dedication to helping others is not just about writing a check, but also about being active participants in the foundations and charities they believe in. Now, as the firm celebrates this milestone, they are taking a moment to remember their values and continue to steadfastly commit to this goal of serving their community. Mr. Voss personally believes in giving back and participating in community outreach events. He is an outdoorsman at heart and enjoys scuba diving and fishing. He participates in many charitable bicycle rides around Texas, including the MS-150. The company also has an area on the web site dedicated to all the different disaster relief contacts and organizations that are available as resources for everyone. By putting morality and charity ahead of pretense and loftiness, The Voss Law Firm demonstrates their ongoing commitment to making a difference not just to their clients, but to the community and everyone connected to them. Congratulations to the Voss Law Firm for upholding moral standards in the industry for the last fourteen years.