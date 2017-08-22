Manou Design Group - manoudesigngroup.com, a residential design firm based in Oakland, CA, today announced the grand opening of Atomic City, the first net-zero, new home community in Oakland, CA.

Located in the vibrant pocket between North Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville, the 15 unit development was designed with the vision to “inhabit less, live larger.” The first of its kind in Oakland, Atomic City is a net-zero community, meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes. The energy is minimized by using renewable energy systems and efficient products, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting cisterns, solar skylights with built-in rain sensors, LED lighting, and solar hot water heaters.

Along with making net-zero living the forefront of this project, Eric Manou, Principal of Manou Design Group designed the project to create efficient living areas and common areas that create a real sense of community. “When condo projects have large units with private garages, owners tend not to know or visit with their neighbors. We created efficient, well designed units that are spacious and comfortable but encourage use of the common areas.” The central location boasts cultural diversity, an abundant selection of restaurants, cafes, and shops and a charming mix of a small town feel with city conveniences.

Each home is fully detached with large windows and a private garden. Inspired by the Atomic Era, the homes were designed with careful attention to details in function and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. A nod to mid-century modern design that originated from the 1950’s and 1960’s is seen throughout. The Atomic Era also brought futuristic concepts to the present, which is why Atomic City addresses renewable energy, resources and limited water supply - because "the future is here." Top of the line appliances and finishes are included, such as a Miele dishwasher, Fagor refrigerator, quartz countertops & Legrand Wi-Fi ready light switches.

“This North Oakland neighborhood is special because it’s extremely accessible. Everything is a short walk away: grocery stores, parks, restaurants, cafes and public transportation that will basically get you anywhere in the Bay Area,” said Leo Peak, Atomic City’s listing agent.

About Manou Design Group | Manou Design Group designs and develops residential communities that connect the dots between community, renewability and excellent design.