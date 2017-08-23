AXSMarine Trade Flows AXSMarine Trade Flows instantly delivers key market information. A real big data application for the Dry Bulk industry enabling on-demand analysis of drybulk ship and commodity movements and trends, bringing users a competitive edge.

AXSMarine Trade Flows is the new cutting-edge solution bringing a whole new level of transparency to the maritime world. A real big data application in the form of an online research tool for the Dry Bulk industry – enabling on-demand analysis of drybulk ship and commodity movements and trends, bringing users a competitive edge.

Just introduced in the summer of 2017, the flexibility of this unrivalled tool instantly delivers key market information. From high-level consolidated figures down to single voyage details, the output combinations are infinite. It provides an immediate overview of voyages performed by origin or destination (countries, ports, berths), ship type or commodity.

AXSMarine Trade Flows is fully integrated with AXSDry Vessel Manager. It features a built-in search and import of your ships’ lists to monitor their trading patterns, live access to ship and port descriptions, calculator, distance table, bunker prices, ships in ports and historical port call data, speed figures fluctuation analysis per ship type, ships movement history by port, etc. AXSMarine users benefit from this seamless integration of data with a strategic industry understanding, leading to more efficient decisions.

Established in 2000 a pioneer in online maritime software as a service (SaaS), AXSMarine has been continuously adding to its extensive suite of online tools and databases building-up a very strong reputation throughout the global maritime community. Hundreds of companies, charterers, shipbrokers and operators use AXSMarine solutions, maximizing efficient data management to streamline users’ day-to-day chartering activities.

AXSMarine incorporates the best chartering practices to consolidate its core belief that "its happiest client is its greatest representative". Sales and service delivery teams are constantly engaging in open communication to integrate clients’ requirements in AXSMarine solutions.

