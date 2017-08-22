Servion Wins Silver Stevie "Servion’s Virtual Assistant is a cutting-edge platform that enables enterprises to offer intelligent self-service to meet and surpass customer expectations" - Sameet Gupte

Servion Global Solutions (http://www.servion.com), a specialist in the Customer Experience Management (CEM) domain, today announced that it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 14th Annual International Business Awards today. Servion won in the Best New Product or Service of the year category for its Artificial Intelligence Enabled Virtual Assistant in the Business-To-Business Products.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories, and will be presented to winners at a gala awards’ banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October 2017.

Servion’s AI enabled Virtual Assistant solution is a humanlike voice and chat agent that can simulate a live agent – from initiating customer conversations to delivering information and taking actions on their behalf. It can also detect customer’s emotions, perform transactions, and augment context and personalisation while elevating the overall customer experience. Based on Natural Language Processing technology (NLP), it can automate proactive text-related and voice engagement channels such as live agent support, live chat, consumer messaging apps or SMS.

“It is truly an honour to be presented with this award. This is a true testament to the innovation, hard work and dedication of the entire team. Servion’s Virtual Assistant is a cutting-edge platform that combines data, speech biometrics, and artificial intelligence to automate most parts of the Customer Interaction activities; enabling enterprises to offer intelligent self-service to meet and surpass customer expectations” said Sameet Gupte, CEO, Servion Global Solutions.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honour organisations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Servion:

Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of Customer Experience Management (CEM). Over the past two decades, Servion has evolved from being a single channel (voice) interaction expert to being an industry pioneer in omni-channel customer experience. Servion manages over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries in 6 continents. 3 out of the top 5 banks, 2 out of the top 5 insurance firms and 5 out of the top 10 telcos work with Servion to improve their customer experience.

For more information, visit http://www.servion.com

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, The German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, The Stevie Awards for Great Employers and The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 60 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.