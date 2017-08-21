HS-UK Hosts Successful Slit Lamp Imaging Courses

Slit Lamp Imaging Course We have had fantastic feedback from the attendees of the new HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Courses. For the first time, we had a live feed of the demonstrations, with monitors at every table, allowing delegates to see full detail in real-time.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, recently hosted two Slit Lamp Imaging Courses in Bristol and Manchester. These events were extremely successful, with both hitting capacity for the maximum number of delegates.

The Slit Lamp Imaging courses provided attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline. The day included lectures and demonstrations delivered by a faculty of experienced slit lamp imaging specialists, with topics such as; the history of the slit lamp and a step-by-step guide to basic eye examination. It also covered the various techniques required for anterior imaging, including; diffuse, focal and indirect illumination and retinal imaging using retro illumination.

The one day programme offered 7.5 CPD points and consisted of short lectures, followed by hands-on workshops. The practical workshops were very popular, giving delegates the opportunity to gain experience with HS-UK’s state-of-the-art imaging devices, including Haag-Streit’s BX 900. Often referred to as ‘the photographers slit lamp’, the BX 900 combines the latest imaging technology with versatility, optical brilliance and exceptional Haag-Streit mechanical quality.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, “We have had fantastic feedback from the attendees of the new HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Courses. For the first time, we had a live feed of the demonstrations, with monitors at every table, allowing delegates to see full detail in real-time. That was extremely well received. I am delighted with the success of the events, and we are looking forward to hosting more in the future.”

For information on future educational events, please contact Victoria Chapman-Brown, HS-UK Training Co-ordinator on (01279) 456256.

### Ends ###

For news media enquiries, please contact:

Erika Poole

Marketing Co-ordinator

Email: epoole(at)haag-streit-uk(dot)com

DDI: 01279 456260