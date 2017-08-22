“At Beiersdorf China, digital is a key channel for our business. Having a Clavis Insight team on the ground in the region enables our sales, marketing and eCommerce teams to boost our sales and protect our brands." Thomas Grunzke, Beiersdorf NE Asia

Shanghai, China; Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Boston, Massachusetts: Clavis Insight, the global leader in eCommerce Intelligence, is celebrating three years in China, and today announced plans to continue its aggressive growth in the region by expanding its Asia Pacific (APAC) team to 45 people within the next 12 months. The expansion will include the addition of new roles in sales, marketing, professional services and operations, doubling the company’s workforce in APAC.

“Online shopping in China has leapfrogged the West to become the biggest and most advanced eCommerce market in the world. Our APAC presence enables us to grow with, and support our global consumer products manufacturing customers such as Nestlé, Beiersdorf, GSK, Amer Sports, 3M and L’Oréal, as they expand their online and in-store businesses in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Declan Kearney, managing director, Clavis Insight, APAC.

Clavis Insight’s Shanghai, China office supports our customers across the APAC region from China, Korea and Japan to South East Asia and Australia. The Shanghai hub has grown as a regional and global centre of excellence for the company pioneering new eCommerce Intelligence solutions and services.

“At Beiersdorf China, digital is a key channel for our business. Having a Clavis Insight team on the ground in the region enables our sales, marketing and eCommerce teams to boost our sales and protect our brands. The Clavis eCommerce intelligence solution delivers valuable daily insights closely aligned with our business goals,” said Thomas Grunzke, managing director, Beiersdorf North East Asia.

The advanced solutions and capabilities, developed in the region, have been deployed in other markets to support our global customers. High frequency eCommerce store monitoring and analytics, designed to monitor periodic online shopping events such as Alibaba’s Singles Day (‘11.11’) and JD.com’s June 18 (‘6.18’), have also been deployed during Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day events elsewhere. Other new services developed by the Clavis Insight APAC team include advanced semantic and sentiment analysis, and correlation analysis with point-of-sale data.

“China's eCommerce market continues to grow from strength to strength. Our experience in China and the wider Asia Pacific region helps fuel our continued innovation, allowing us to maintain our market leading position, as we provide brand manufacturers around the world with all the information they need to beat the competition and succeed in the fast-growing digital channel,” said Garry Moroney, chief executive officer, Clavis Insight.

About Clavis Insight

Clavis Insight is the global leader in online channel analytics for product manufacturers, and the principal innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics revolution. The company has developed a powerful framework - 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ - for organizing and prioritizing eCommerce analytics, and actions to drive online channel success for brands. Global manufacturers use our daily eCommerce analytics to drive sales in their categories online, optimize content for brand equity enhancement, protection and product information compliance, and to deliver consistent, unified reporting on brand presence and omni-channel performance.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices and local market expertise in Boston, London, Paris and Shanghai, Clavis Insight is the strategic partner to hundreds of the world's largest and most popular brands in over 50 countries. We also collaborate with technology and service providers across the eCommerce ecosystem, and provide an easily accessible Application Programming Interface (API), enabling brands to integrate their solutions for more impactful business intelligence, streamlined business processes, and the ability to beat the competition.

For more information on Clavis Insight 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ visit http://www.clavisinsight.com.