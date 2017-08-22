Terma Logo We made a conscious decision, based on our customer’s needs, to focus this year on providing a wide range of solutions, including direct product support, workload optimization services, product implementation and full account management.

Following new product announcements in 2016, and the addition of new service offerings in the first half of 2017, Terma Software has reached a new milestone. The company announced today that 2017 gross bookings to date marked the highest in the company’s history.

“The strategy we announced in January has worked,” commented Shane Hade, CEO of Terma. “We made a conscious decision, based on our customer’s needs, to focus this year on providing a wide range of solutions, including direct product support, workload optimization services, product implementation and full account management. Now, due in large part to the availability of our “Workload Service Model (WSM™)” and increasing sales of our newest predictive analytics products, TermaVISION™ and TermaINSIGHT™, we are seeing the increase in sales that we anticipated.”

“The implementation of Terma’s Workload Service Model has enabled one of our customers, a large financial services company based in California and Texas, to gain insight into 38 disparate business areas,” Hade continued. “The WSM engagement included company-specific product implementation, product training for all business areas, SLA management, and recommendations for best workload practices.”

Jim Anderson, V.P. Corporate Strategy at Terma went further in explaining the company’s successful strategy. “2017 has marked the company’s greatest innovative accomplishments in the past several years. We have always been the ‘go-to’ vendor for cross-platform workload predictive analytics. But we knew that we needed to respond to a growing need for integration with not only market-leading workload products, but also the lesser known products in the marketplace, as well as home-grown versions that our customers depend on. So early this year we developed and introduced the first generic API into our predictive analytics platform. It was quickly brought on board by one of the largest Fortune 500 financial services firms in New York who has already experienced great success with integration into their environment. So much so, that Terma has been invited to participate in the company’s Enterprise Workload Strategic Direction meetings to help define their course going forward.”

“We approached the project in phases,” continued Anderson. “Phase 1 consisted of development of the API cross platform support for both their Mainframe and distributed environments, capturing workload data and providing the predictions that only TermaUNIFY™ can deliver. Most importantly, the new API allows our customer to integrate workload predictive analytics with their own business service data for the first time. Now we have embarked on development of Phase 2 which, in support of Apache Kafka, will allow real-time streaming data distribution and management. It’s a game changer when it comes to predictive analytics in the workload environment.”

And, according to Hade, that’s not all. “We have maintained our leadership role in workload predictive analytics by continuing to expand our capabilities and support of the technologies used by our customers. As such, our IWS™ integration for distributed environments is finalized and being beta-tested in the field while we have initiated development for the mainframe IWS workload product. Plus, support for Control M™ from BMC is also in the beta-testing phase. It’s been a very exciting, productive year so far for Terma and we are gratified by the enormous acceptance of our products and services in the marketplace.”

About TERMA

Over the past decade Terma has developed the industry’s most comprehensive knowledge of workload data and the ability to leverage that understanding to provide measurable predictive analytics. Terma’s products, TermaVISION, TermaUNIFY (previously know as ‘JAWS’), and TermaINSIGHT, enable companies to optimize their workload processing and realize more value from their automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, predictive analytics for workload, and reporting. The products ensure that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of their mission critical workloads.

For more information, and to arrange for a demo, please contact Jim Anderson at jim@termalabs.com