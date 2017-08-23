“It has been the close working relationship between Sky-Futures and Softeq that has enabled us to deliver Expanse so successfully. Softeq have the technical and software skills to bring our vision to life,” commented Adrian Karl, CTO at Sky-Futures.

Sky-Futures was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Energy Industry Innovation of the Year” category in The 14th Annual International Business Awards. The winning nomination showcases the drone-based industrial inspection platform, developed by Softeq, a full-stack development company.

Sky-Futures provides UAV-powered vertical inspection services for the energy sector players enabling them to handle the risk, speed and cost associated challenges of FPSO tanks inspections performed by human workers. Sky-Futures collaborated with Softeq to carry out implementation of their inspection data platform, Expanse, with comprehensive document-centric workflow management.

Expanse features zero subjectivity and hosts enterprise-focused tools to revolutionize the way energy companies inspect and plan maintenance. Capable of storing, tracking, and algorithmic processing of large multimedia data packages collected by UAVs during rigs inspections, the cloud solution allows to pinpoint and categorize problem areas. Other mission-critical features include advanced analysis providing business critical integrity information in a 3D environment, as well as training for remote pilots and inspection engineers.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries. “A highly innovative offering that's already made a huge impact,” commented one of the judges on the Sky-Futures’ and Softeq’s award application.

“It has been the close working relationship between Sky-Futures and Softeq that has enabled us to deliver Expanse so successfully. Softeq have the technical and software skills to bring our vision to life. Their list of innovations with us and other customers is part of the reason why we continue to use Softeq.” commented Adrian Karl, CTO at Sky-Futures, on the achievement.

About Softeq Development

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Softeq Development Corporation is a preferred technology partner to Fortune 500 juggernauts and innovative startups operating. The company provides full-stack implementation of advanced solutions for the connected world. Softeq provides contract services from hardware design to complex embedded solutions through to tightly connected end-to-end device to application ecosystems – drawing on 20 years of hands-on practice across low-level, mobile, and web. Some of Softeq’s customers include Intel, Verizon, Hella, Epson, Microsoft, and Nvidia. softeq.com

About Sky-Futures

Sky-Futures improves safety and reduces risk across industries through technological innovation. Since 2009, the company has established itself as the world’s leading provider of drone-based inspection services to the Oil & Gas market, amongst others. Sky-Futures has leveraged this industry-leading operational expertise and experience to develop groundbreaking software and technology solutions that allow enterprise clients to effectively harness the power of drone-driven data collection and analysis. Sky-Futures enables enterprise to perform safe and cost effective drone inspections of a variety of vertical infrastructures, including but not limited to the following industries: Oil and Gas; Renewables; Utilities; Telecoms; and Bridges. sky-futures.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.